NAMI and AFSP Celebrate Launch of Bipartisan Senate Mental Health Caucus

News provided by

National Alliance on Mental Illness

17 Oct, 2023, 16:25 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) applaud today's creation of the bipartisan Senate Mental Health Caucus in the U.S. Senate. Founded by Senators Alex Padilla (CA), Thom Tillis (NC), Joni Ernst (IA) and Tina Smith (MN), the caucus will work to find bipartisan, common-sense solutions to address our nation's ongoing mental health crisis.

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (CA, speaking at the podium) is joined by (from L-R) NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr., AFSP Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Laurel Stine, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (MN) and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (NC) to announce the Senate Mental Health Caucus on Oct. 17, 2023, in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
"Mental health is the bipartisan issue of our time, and it is inspiring to see the establishment of the bipartisan Senate Mental Health Caucus," said NAMI Chief Executive Officer Daniel H. Gillison Jr. "NAMI is grateful to Senators Padilla, Tillis, Ernst and Smith for their leadership on mental health. We're excited to collaborate with the new caucus to build better lives for all people affected by mental health conditions."

"AFSP thanks Senators Padilla, Tillis, Ernst, and Smith for their leadership in launching the bipartisan Senate Mental Health Caucus," said Laurel Stine, J.D., M.A., Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer at AFSP. "The launch of the Senate Mental Health Caucus comes at a critical time as our nation faces a mental health crisis that affects people across the lifespan, with suicide being the 11th leading cause of death in the United States. AFSP looks forward to working with the Caucus to raise awareness of mental health issues, promote bipartisan policy solutions, and help reduce stigma to improve mental health and prevent suicide."

The bipartisan Senate Mental Health Caucus is a forum where Senators and their staff can collaborate on and promote mental health solutions, hold events to raise awareness of critical mental health issues, and reduce stigma. The Caucus aims to improve prevention and early intervention efforts, expand the country's mental health professional workforce, enhance our nation's crisis response services, and increase access to evidence-based mental health treatment and common-sense solutions for all Americans.

NAMI and AFSP look forward to working closely with the bipartisan Senate Mental Health Caucus and encourage all members of the U.S. Senate to join this important group.

To download video of the news conference, go to https://bit.ly/SMHC-video

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. Join the conversation at NAMI.org | Facebook.com/nami | TikTok.com/@nami | Instagram.com/namicommunicate | Twitter.com/namicommunicate | LinkedIn.com/company/nami | YouTube.com/NAMIvideo

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE National Alliance on Mental Illness

