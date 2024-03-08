NAMI Announces Award-Winning Communicator Ann Andrews Morris as Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) welcomes Ann Andrews Morris as the new Chief Communications and Marketing Officer. With more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit communications and marketing leadership, Morris brings a wealth of expertise to NAMI.

In her role as CCMO, Morris will spearhead strategic communication and marketing initiatives to enhance and elevate NAMI's mission. She oversees all internal and external communications, public relations, marketing, and advertising efforts.

"We're thrilled to have Ann join NAMI National," said NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr. "Her strategic communications acumen and nonprofit leadership experience will be invaluable in advancing NAMI's strategic objectives. Ann's arrival strengthens our collective commitment to improving the lives of the millions of Americans affected by mental health conditions."

Morris began her career as a national news journalist at ABC News and US News & World Report. She has since led integrated branding and communications teams, driving increased awareness, media impact, and stakeholder engagement at organizations such as AAA National, Ogilvy PR, United Way, and World Food Program USA. Morris is a recipient of 15 industry achievement awards for her outstanding work in strategic communications, marketing, and brand leadership.

"I am thrilled to join the NAMI team, particularly at this time when awareness about mental health is a leading and necessary topic of national discussion," said Morris.

Morris is an active leader in the Public Relations Society of America, including serving as board chair of the mid-Atlantic district, chair of the Honors and Awards Committee, and as a senior judge for the prestigious Silver Anvil awards. She holds a B.A. from Miami University and certification in sustainable business strategy from Harvard Business School Online.

