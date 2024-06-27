NAMI Champions Workplace Mental Health with Fourth Annual 'Rest Up Week'

ARLINGTON, Va., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is providing its employees a paid "Rest Up Week" from July 1–5, 2024, to prioritize self-care and enhance workplace well-being. This initiative underscores the importance of mental health in the workplace, with NAMI leading by example and encouraging other organizations to follow suit.

"Rest Up Week is an important and necessary time for our team as a whole to focus on our mental well-being," said Daniel H. Gillison Jr., CEO of NAMI. "Naturally, we work to do this throughout the year, but by having one week where all of our staff are away from our desks, we have the opportunity to leave the office behind so we can disconnect, recharge, and engage in activities that bring us joy and relaxation."

Rest Up Week aligns with NAMI's StigmaFree Workplace initiative, which provides organizations with the tools and resources to support people's mental well-being by expanding awareness, fostering a culture of caring, and improving access to support.

"By prioritizing mental health, we're not only improving our employees' quality of life but also creating a more productive and positive work environment. NAMI is a leader in the mental health movement, and that must start with us looking in the mirror and taking care of our own mental health. Rest Up Week reflects our commitment to promoting a culture of well-being in the workplace, and we encourage everyone to participate," Gillison concluded.

NAMI encourages individuals to sign up at nami.org/restupweek for resources on advocating for mental health support and initiating conversations with leaders within their own organizations.

During Rest Up Week, NAMI's social media channels and other communications will be on pause. However, with the exception of the Fourth of July, NAMI's HelpLine will maintain its normal hours — weekdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time — ensuring ongoing support for those in need. Reach the HelpLine by calling 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), texting "HelpLine" to 62640, or visiting nami.org/help.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

