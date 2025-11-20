NAMI Debuts New Caregiver HelpLine as Families Come Together for the Holidays

This new resource offers compassionate, lived-experience guidance to those who may be noticing mental health concerns in loved ones.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, has launched a new national helpline to support the pressing and often unmet needs of millions of people in the U.S. who are family caregivers for loved ones with a serious mental illness.

"Much of what caregivers are searching for can't be found in written resources but only in the lived experiences and practical solutions of others who have walked a similar path," said Dawn P. Brown, national director of NAMI's HelpLine Services. "For these devoted caregivers, when you feel overwhelmed, NAMI's Family Caregiver HelpLine will connect you with real people who've been through this journey and can help you find a path forward."

The need for mental health support is real: the NAMI HelpLine has seen a 70% increase in the past year in people reaching out, many of whom are family caregivers. And these unsung heroes' own mental health often takes a backseat to caring for their loved ones. Most are unpaid, which can add financial strain to the emotional stress and isolation that can come with caregiving.

To address this growing need, NAMI created the Family Caregiver HelpLine. It is staffed by well-trained volunteers who themselves have cared for someone with a serious mental illness. At no cost, it provides a judgment-free space where caregivers can find reassurance, resources, and practical guidance from people who understand the specific needs and challenges of caring for a loved one with a mental health condition.

The NAMI Family Caregiver HelpLine offers:

A safe place to talk with someone who understands caregiving and truly listens.

Realistic hope, validation, and reassurance that small steps forward matter and that help is available for caregivers and their loved ones.

Clear guidance, resources, practical next steps, and connections to local programs.

Family caregivers who need help, or know someone who does, can now call NAMI's Family Caregiver HelpLine at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) (select option 4), text "FAMILY" to 62640, or email [email protected]. The Family Caregiver HelpLine is available Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10p.m. ET. More resources for family caregivers can be found at nami.org/family.

"Caregiving can be extremely challenging, but getting support through the Family Caregiver HelpLine is easy," said Susan Caban, NAMI's chief program officer. "Our trained volunteers can offer caregivers permission for self-care, reframing it as important in itself — and even essential to caring for their loved ones."

This important new service builds on the support available through the NAMI HelpLine and its specialty helpline services, linea de ayuda de NAMI (NAMI's Spanish Language HelpLine) and NAMI Teen and Young Adult HelpLine.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

