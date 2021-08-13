NAMI Greater Los Angeles County and Cedars-Sinai Announce Partnership to Expand Youth Preventative Mental Health Education and Support Services

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2021 The National Alliance on Mental Illness, Greater Los Angeles County (NAMI GLAC) is pleased to announce a partnership with Cedars-Sinai to provide far-reaching mental health prevention, early intervention, and support services in Los Angeles County middle and high schools.

NAMI GLAC's Executive Director Traute Winters stated, "We are thrilled to have Cedars-Sinai's grant support in educating our region's youth about mental health issues. NAMI's youth programs expand students', parents', administrators' and teachers' knowledge of and options for addressing mental illness, giving everyone more power to disrupt patterns of stigma, discrimination, and silence." Winters also noted, "With the dramatic rise in mental health issues in adolescents, providing safe spaces to have these conversations and ensuring that our youth know they are not alone is more important than ever."

Mental health is an essential component of student success. If teens do not receive appropriate support and services, their ability to learn, achieve, and graduate ready for a robust college and/or career experience is significantly diminished. By providing these programs on school campuses, NAMI GLAC and Cedars-Sinai aim to improve the ability of students to realize their greatest potential and health outcomes and will equip teachers, school personnel, and parents with easy-to-understand and straightforward advice, tips, and encouragement to help every step of the way.

NAMI Greater L.A. County is the leading countywide organization composed of grassroots-based chapters that promote wellness, recovery, equality, and dignity for individuals and families affected by mental illness and the community at large. Its mission is to provide leadership in advocacy, education, support, and public awareness throughout Los Angeles County.

Mental illness can be treated, and people living with mental illness can recover to live fulfilling lives. To learn more about how NAMI can help, visit namiglac.org. All NAMI programs and services are free of charge for individuals living with mental illness and families and friends who care for them.

SOURCE National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Greater Los Angeles County

