NAMI Los Angeles County Conference - Together Again for Mental Health

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long hiatus due to Covid-19, The National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Los Angeles County (NAMI GLAC) and the NAMI Los Angeles community convenes again to provide information on the state of mental health treatment, advocacy, and innovations. This one-day conference on Monday, November 13, 2023 at the California Endowment in Downtown Los Angeles focuses on families and individuals affected by mental illness. Highlights of the conference include inspiring keynote presentations and breakout sessions led by passionate advocates and esteemed experts on mental health and advocacy. To register for the free conference go to namiglac.org/nami-la-regional-conference.

Dr. Mark Ghaly California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary

The keynote speaker will be the California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly. Dr. Ghaly oversees California's largest state Agency which includes many key departments integral to supporting the implementation of the Governor's vision to expand health coverage and access to all Californians.

In serving California, Dr. Ghaly has the privilege of working with partners across sectors and disciplines to improve the lives and life chances of ALL Californians. Dr. Ghaly is a primary care pediatrician who continues to use his clinical and community experiences, working in California's healthcare safety netsystem, to inform a whole person, whole community, approach to integrating services so they are equity-anchored and person-centered for ALL, but especially the most vulnerable Californians. Dr. Ghaly holds the deep belief that together our collective efforts can not only serve Californians well today but set us on a path where ALL Californians have a brighter and healthier future.

Also featured is Lisa M. Gomez, Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Labor Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA). She will provide remarks on mental health parity and the current administration's commitment to ensuring equal access to mental health and substance use disorder benefits for all workers and improving employee wellness.

The conference includes breakout sessions that bring professionals, family members and peers together to be informed and inspired. Some of the sessions include 'How to be a Mental Health Advocate', 'What is the Care Act?' and 'Mental Health in Underserved Communities.' Select sessions will be in Spanish and Spanish translation will be provided for others. Wellbeing workshops and a healthy lunch will be provided.

Sponsors including Gold level Neuroscience and community organizations will provide resources and giveaways. NAMI provides free mental health programs, services and resources to people living with mental illness and their loved ones in Los Angeles County. NAMI has grown from a grassroots organization in the 1970's to a powerful national non-profit organization that serves and advocates for people whose lives are impacted by mental illness.

