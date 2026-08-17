NAMI Names Dr. Christine Crawford Chief Medical Officer

Experienced psychiatrist, educator, and mental health advocate to help advance NAMI's mission by integrating science, clinical expertise, and lived experience

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization, welcomes Christine M. Crawford, M.D., MPH, as the organization's new chief medical officer.

A nationally recognized psychiatrist, educator, author, and mental health advocate, Dr. Crawford first joined NAMI as associate medical director in 2020. Over the last six years, she has helped elevate evidence-based mental health guidance while advancing the organization's commitment to ensuring that people with lived experience remain at the center of mental health care, policy, and public understanding.

As chief medical officer, Dr. Crawford will provide strategic leadership on NAMI's medical, scientific, and public education initiatives, helping advance evidence-based mental health education, advocacy, research, and access to high-quality care for individuals living with mental health conditions and their families.

"Dr. Crawford brings exceptional clinical expertise, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of people affected by mental illness," said Daniel H. Gillison, Jr., CEO of NAMI. "As we look to the future, her leadership will help us meet this moment by bringing together scientific innovation, lived experience, and the voices of individuals and families. She understands that lasting progress comes through collaboration, and she will help advance research, inform policy, expand access to support, and ensure more people know they are not alone."

Prior to joining NAMI's executive leadership team, Dr. Crawford held several leadership positions at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, where she served as vice chair of education and director of medical student education and continues to serve as an assistant professor of psychiatry. Throughout her career, she has been committed to advancing mental health through clinical care, physician education, public engagement, and systems-level change.

A trusted and sought-after expert on child and adolescent mental health, Dr. Crawford is the author of "You Are Not Alone for Parents and Caregivers: The NAMI Guide to Navigating Your Child's Mental Health," a practical resource for parents and caregivers navigating their child's mental health journey. In addition to her leadership role at NAMI, she continues to care for patients through her private practice in Boston. She is also frequently featured as an expert in media outlets such as The Today Show, NPR, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, and The Wall Street Journal.

"Throughout my career as a psychiatrist, educator, author, and advocate, I've seen how meaningful progress happens when science, lived experience, and compassion come together," said Dr. Crawford. "As chief medical officer, I'm honored to build on NAMI's extraordinary legacy while helping advance a future where every person affected by mental health conditions has access to effective care, trusted information, and hope. Together, we have an incredible opportunity to translate emerging research into meaningful action that improves lives and strengthens communities across the country."

As chief medical officer, Dr. Crawford will work closely with NAMI leaders, advocates, affiliates, researchers, clinicians, and partners nationwide to help shape the organization's next chapter of growth and impact.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization, dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

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SOURCE National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)