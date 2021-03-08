NAMI-NYC Expands Workplace Mental Health Program

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMI-NYC (local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness; Matt Kudish, executive director) today announced the expansion of its Workplace Mental Health Initiative, naming Rachael Steimnitz as program director in a newly created senior leadership role (effective February 8, 2021). Steimnitz, who joins NAMI-NYC from the Mayor's Office of ThriveNYC, will focus on helping small to mid-sized companies and large corporations across various industries in New York City to develop, implement, and sustain mental health workplace strategies and employee well-being initiatives.

As part of NAMI-NYC's 2021-23 workplace mental health expansion plan, Steimnitz will continue to assess new companies' capacity for mental health strategy, and design and deliver content for a variety of workplace audiences, ranging from employees and mid-level managers to C-suite executives and human resources teams. The workplace mental health training and technical assistance offerings will support employers to:

Promote good mental health for all employees and provide education to increase awareness and reduce stigma towards mental health in the workplace;

Create flexible organizational policies, and facilitate open discussions about mental health challenges to promote caregiving and self-care, to reduce burnout and stress;

Ensure that all employees and their families understand the array of mental health services available to them through company resources and NAMI-NYC to support them when and how they need it.

Matt Kudish, NAMI-NYC executive director: "Our goal is to deliver targeted, customized training to reduce the stigma of mental illness that plagues workplaces across size and industry. Rachael is an exceptional program executor who understands this more than anyone. I'm thrilled she'll be the one to lead our next strategic phase to provide solutions for existing and emerging needs and ensure its success for our workplace partners over the next few years."

Rachael Steimnitz, NAMI-NYC director of workplace mental health: "The collective trauma of COVID-19 has affected us all. There is an increased need to support employee mental health, including a focus on promoting work/life balance, supporting caregivers, and collaborating with diversity, equity and inclusion teams to implement policies that promote mental health for all. I am honored to join the NAMI-NYC team, an organization whose work I have long admired, to steward their workplace mental health strategy forward."

Publicis Health and UBS are among the notable companies to partner with NAMI-NYC under Steimnitz's purview.

Alexandra von Plato, CEO, Publicis Health: "For nearly a year, many of us have transitioned from 'going to work' to 'living at work,' and the mental health impact of balancing and integrating family and work has been profoundly difficult. Workplace mental health matters now more than ever. Publicis Health is proud of our longstanding partnership with NAMI-NYC, and we applaud Rachael's arrival as director of workplace mental health. I look forward to sharing NAMI-NYC's vital education and support programs with all Publicis Health employees in New York City."

Bill Ferri, Head, UBS Asset Management Americas: "The impact of the pandemic on the mental health of the employees around the world will go beyond 2021. It will be imperative for firms to focus on this in conjunction with their efforts to support physical health and well-being. We believe that working with organizations like NAMI-NYC helps empower employees to seek out solutions that work best for them and their families."

Past and current partner companies engaged in NAMI-NYC's mental health initiatives include: Alight, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, FS Investments, Goldman Sachs, HBO/WarnerMedia, HSBC Bank, Oberland, Publicis Health, PwC, Rothschild & Company, Shutterstock, UBS. To learn more, visit, NAMI-NYC Workplace Mental Health .

About National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City (NAMI-NYC)

For nearly 40 years, the National Alliance on Mental Illness of NYC has offered life-changing support, education, and advocacy programs to families and individuals affected by mental illness. NAMI-NYC's services are free of charge and accessible for anyone who needs them. For more information about NAMI-NYC and its programs and services, please visit naminyc.org.

