NAMI-NYC'S 2022 "Seeds of Hope" Gala to Feature Special Guest Busy Philipps

MONDAY, OCTOBER 3 HOSTED BY STACEY GRIFFITH

CELEBRATING 40 HISTORIC YEARS OF NAMI-NYC FAMILY AND PEER SUPPORT

Annual fundraiser bookends NAMI-NYC's 40th anniversary year and supports its grassroots community engagement, advocacy, Helpline, and FREE programs and services for New Yorkers and their families living with mental illness and mental health conditions

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMI-NYC (local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness) today announced that New York Times bestselling author, actress, and activist, BUSY PHILIPPS, will be the special guest at its 40th-anniversary fundraising gala, "Seeds of Hope: Families Helping Families," on Monday, October 3 at Capitale (130 Bowery). Philipps, a recent New York resident and host of her widely popular podcast, Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best, will join executive director Matt Kudish onstage for a candid conversation about her own mental health journey.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Busy Philipps to our 'Seeds of Hope' stage and hear firsthand about her personal journey with mental health," said Kudish. "Busy speaks purely from the heart and doesn't mince words for her listeners and followers. Her real talk embodies what we set out to do as a peer-led support organization: listen openly and help those struggling, emerge stronger on the other side with the knowledge and support they can use in their own lives. Will there be laughs and tears? I certainly hope so!"

SoulCycle Master Instructor Stacey Griffith hosts the gala event with appearances by NYC Council Member Linda Lee, auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla, and Leah McSweeney, mental health advocate, author ("Chaos Theory"), and star of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City." The 2022 "Seeds of Hope" honorees include Andy & Susan Monshaw ("Building Better Lives" award) and Alight Solutions ("Corporate Leadership" award).

NAMI-NYC helps nearly 23,000 families and individuals build better lives annually with its FREE programs and services, including during the pandemic when New Yorkers were challenged by loss, food and housing insecurity, depression, grief, anxiety, and other related mental health conditions.

2022 corporate sponsors: Aetna, Aigner Chocolates, Alight Solutions, Baccarat Hotel, Dagne Dover, First Aid Beauty, HRP, Kramer Levin, Publicis Health, Warner Bros. Discovery, The William Vale.

To purchase a single ticket or table, or sponsor the gala, contact Sarah Sheahan at ssheahan(at)naminyc(dot)org.

BUSY PHILIPPS is best known for roles in cult TV classics like Freaks and Geeks, Dawson's Creek, Cougar Town, ER, and HBO's Vice Principals. She currently stars in Girls5eva, the musical comedy series created by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey for NBC's streamer, Peacock. She is the host of Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, a podcast about pivots, setbacks, and doing your best. Busy has appeared in fan-favorite films such as Made of Honor, I Don't Know How She Does It, He's Just Not That Into You, White Chicks, and The Gift. Busy was also one of the screenwriters of the hit film, Blades of Glory. Her memoir and New York Times bestseller, This Will Only Hurt a Little, was published by Simon & Schuster (2018). She previously hosted her own late-night talk show, Busy Tonight on E!. Busy resides in New York City with her family.

NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS OF NEW YORK CITY (NAMI-NYC) has offered life-changing support, education, and advocacy programs to families and individuals affected by mental illness and mental health conditions for 40 years. NAMI-NYC's programs and services are free and accessible to anyone who needs them. Bookmark this page to view the latest in-person and online events; family-to-family courses; support groups; and public education seminars. For more information, please visit naminyc.org.

