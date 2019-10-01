NAMI Releases First Free Online Class for Parents of Children with Mental Illness

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) today announced the release of a free online education course, NAMI Basics OnDemand. The new class format is an adaptation of the in-person NAMI Basics, a free, six-session education program for parents, caregivers and other family who provide care for youth aged 22 or younger who are experiencing mental health symptoms. Participants can sign up at basics.nami.org.

"We're excited to offer the NAMI Basics program online for the first time for parents and caregivers of children and young adults experiencing a mental health condition," said NAMI Acting CEO Angela Kimball. "We know parents face barriers to attending an in-person class, especially when a child may be experiencing mental health challenges, but that's when this information is needed the most. We hope by providing this free, online course of NAMI Basics OnDemand we'll reach more people when and where it's easiest for them to access this vital information. We want parents to get the resources they need and to realize they are not alone."

Since 2009, NAMI Basics has been offered by NAMI Affiliates in an in-person, group setting. Since its inception, NAMI Basics has served 20,000 participants, in 43 states across the country. To meet increasing demand for more convenient access to the program, NAMI created an online version of NAMI Basics, which is offered online and available 24/7.

The program is divided into six sessions, including:

Basic elements of coping with mental health conditions

Brain biology and getting a diagnosis

Communication skills and crisis preparation

Treatment and connecting with others by sharing your story

Navigating the mental health and education systems

Self-care and advocacy

If you or someone you love could benefit from the in-person NAMI Basics program or NAMI Basics OnDemand, please visit nami.org/basics.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

Join the conversation:

nami.org | facebook.com/nami | instagram.com/namicommunicate | twitter.com/namicommunicate

#WhyCare and #NAMICares

SOURCE National Alliance on Mental Illness

Related Links

http://www.nami.org

