NAMI Releases Second Book in the "You Are Not Alone" Series for Parents & Caregivers

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) released its second-ever book, "You Are Not Alone for Parents and Caregivers: The NAMI Guide to Navigating Your Child's Mental Health―With Advice from Experts and Wisdom from Real Families." The book, written by NAMI Associate Medical Director and child psychiatrist Christine M. Crawford, MD, M.P.H., was published by Zando.

"You Are Not Alone for Parents and Caregivers: The NAMI Guide to Navigating Your Child's Mental Health―With Advice from Experts and Wisdom from Real Families" Book Cover

"You Are Not Alone" provides a comprehensive, compassionate, and practical resource for anyone concerned about a child or young adult's mental health. The book channels the collective wisdom of the NAMI community, sharing 80 personal stories of parents, caregivers, and the voices of young people that will help adults understand their perspectives.

The book is available at major retailers, including Amazon, Target, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and Bookshop.org, along with independent booksellers. All royalties will support NAMI's mission of education, support, and advocacy for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

Dr. Crawford, a parent herself, draws on her personal and clinical experience, and guidance from leading experts to provide a lens through which readers will gain an understanding of the many factors affecting young people's mental health. She shares insights into how mental health conditions may manifest at different ages, what kind of interventions may be necessary, what to do to help kids thrive, and much more

"A growing number of children and teens in the U.S. are struggling with mental health conditions but parents, teachers, and other caregivers are often at a loss when concerns arise for a child they care about. The road to recovery can be difficult to navigate and it is my goal that this book will serve as an empowering and helpful resource, letting parents and caregivers know that they are not alone in this journey," said Crawford.

This book is the second in the "You Are Not Alone" series. The first book, "You Are Not Alone: The NAMI Guide to Navigating Mental Health―With Advice from Experts and Wisdom from Real People and Families," written by NAMI Chief Medical Officer, Ken Duckworth, MD, is an essential tool for individuals and families seeking expert guidance on diagnosis, treatment, and recovery for mental health conditions. Like the second book, it features inspiring and true stories from real people in their own words. Select stories from those interviewed in the "You Are Not Alone" series can be found here.

"I'm glad we can continue the 'You Are Not Alone' conversation with this book. This resource is going to be incredibly important to parents and caregivers as they help the children in their lives manage mental health conditions. Crawford is such an impactful voice for children's mental health, and I am proud that NAMI can continue to share these powerful stories with those who need them," said Duckworth.

The book has received praise from noted authors and experts in the mental health field, including:

"'You are Not Alone' is the beacon of hope parents and caregivers need…. Every physician and mental health provider should keep copies of this book to give parents when these issues arise; the insights and hope this book provides will be a powerful tool in the provider's therapeutic toolkit."

―Bruce D. Perry, M.D., Ph.D., author, with Oprah Winfrey, of the New York Times #1 bestseller "What Happened to You: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing"

"Makes the complex world of children's mental health accessible to all while uplifting the voices and experiences of real parents and caregivers."

―Jay Shetty, #1 New York Times bestselling author and host of the "On Purpose" podcast

Additional information on the second "You Are Not Alone" book, including early reviews, and online book purchase links are available at nami.org/book.

