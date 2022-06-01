NAMI Releases Virtual Mental Health Education Program for Teens

With the growing need for mental health resources, support and education, NAMI developed the virtual version of NAMI Ending the Silence to be accessed wherever an in-person presentation is unavailable locally.

The online version of NAMI Ending the Silence includes a 25-minute video created by an award-winning digital content agency; a library of 12 personal stories told by a diverse group of young adults; additional videos covering important topics like treatment, self-harm and coping skills; and takeaway resources for teachers and teens. The videos are all offered with Spanish subtitles, and one testimonial is delivered by a native Spanish speaker.

Public opinion surveys show broad support for mental health education in schools. In fact, NAMI found in 2021 that 87% of parents or caregivers agree that mental health should be taught in schools, a need that NAMI Ending the Silence will help fill. To learn more or request a presentation, please visit ets.nami.org.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

