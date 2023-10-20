Namibia Mining Industry Report 2023: Local and International Influencing Factors, Competitive Environment, Industry Associations, State of the Industry

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Oct, 2023, 12:45 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Mining Sector in Namibia 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report delves into the mining industry in Namibia, providing valuable insights into its size and current state. It covers a wide range of aspects, including major mining activities, the diverse spectrum of minerals, prominent companies, ongoing exploration efforts, project developments, and corporate actions within the sector.

There are profiles of 19 companies including diamond producers De Beers Marine Namibia and Namdeb Diamond Corporation, uranium miners such as Rossing Uranium and Swakop Uranium, cement manufacturers such as Ohorongo Cement, zinc miner Rosh Pinah and copper miner Trigon Mining

Namibia's mining industry demonstrated substantial growth in 2022, both in terms of turnover and its contribution to the GDP. This was primarily attributed to a remarkable 44% surge in diamond production. The industry also saw an uptick in exploration expenditure, driven by heightened global interest in Namibia's critical minerals, influenced by the ongoing global energy transition, as well as the uranium sector, which faces an anticipated supply deficit.

Diamond and uranium mining dominate the mining landscape in Namibia, with over 70% of the country's diamonds being extracted from marine sources. Mineral exports are predominantly in semi-processed or raw forms. While several new projects are slated to commence production in the coming years, some copper mines have ceased operations in recent times.

In a notable development, the Namibian government has expressed its intention, as of June 2023, to potentially acquire minority stakes in mining projects when granting licenses. This strategic move aims to maximize the value derived from the nation's mineral resources.

Additionally, Namibia introduced an embargo in June 2023 on the export of unprocessed critical minerals to ensure value addition prior to exportation. Proposed legislation encompasses an increase in royalty rates, the integration of mining charter provisions, and the implementation of a windfall tax. Changes to the VAT Act are set to reduce exploration costs.

However, the industry faces challenges such as intermittent water supply disruptions, particularly in regions housing uranium mines, along with elevated input expenses. Nonetheless, exploration expenditure continues to rise, primarily due to the growing interest in critical minerals and uranium resources, indicative of a dynamic and evolving mining sector in Namibia.

Company Profiles

  • Andrada Mining Ltd
  • B2Gold Namibia (Pty) Ltd
  • De Beers Marine Namibia (Pty) Ltd
  • Gecko Namibia Holdings (Pty) Ltd
  • Langer Heinrich Uranium (Pty) Ltd
  • Lodestone Namibia (Pty) Ltd
  • Namdeb Diamond Corporation (Pty) Ltd
  • Namibian Marine Phosphate (Pty) Ltd
  • Otjozondu Mining (Pty) Ltd
  • Rosh Pinah Zinc Corporation (Pty) Ltd
  • Rossing Uranium Ltd
  • Salt Company (Pty) Ltd
  • Sperrgebiet Diamond Mining (Pty) Ltd
  • Swakop Uranium (Pty) Ltd
  • Trigon Mining (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd
  • Walvis Bay Salt Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. COUNTRY INFORMATION

3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
3.1. Industry Value Chain
3.2. Geographic Position
3.3. Size of the Industry

4. LOCAL
4.1. State of the Industry
4.2. Key Trends
4.3. Key Issues
4.4. Notable Players
4.5. Trade
4.6. Corporate Actions
4.7. Regulations
4.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

5. AFRICA

6. INTERNATIONAL

7. INFLUENCING FACTORS
7.1. Economic Environment
7.2. Unforeseen Events
7.3. Input Costs
7.4. Labour
7.5. Environmental Issues
7.6. Technology, R&D and Innovation

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
8.1. Competition
8.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
8.3. Barriers to Entry

9. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

10. OUTLOOK

11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

12. REFERENCES
12.1. Publications
12.2. Websites

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axtb67

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Desalination Technologies Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: with Competitive Analysis of 60+ Key Players Including DuPont de Nemours, Hitachi, Evoqua & Danfoss Among Others

Global Desalination Technologies Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: with Competitive Analysis of 60+ Key Players Including DuPont de Nemours, Hitachi, Evoqua & Danfoss Among Others

The "Desalination Technologies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Desalination...
Global Office Stationery and Supplies Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Manufacturers Focus on Newer Products and Business Models amid Decreasing Demand for Traditional Products

Global Office Stationery and Supplies Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Manufacturers Focus on Newer Products and Business Models amid Decreasing Demand for Traditional Products

The "Office Stationery and Supplies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Office...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Mining

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.