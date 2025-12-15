Namibox Unveils World's First AI-Powered Learning Glasses, Set for December 31, 2025 Release - AI Powered Education Hardware Opens Up New Growth Curve

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Namibox, the flagship brand of Jinxin Technology Holding Company (NASDAQ: NAMI), announced today the global limited pre‑sale of the world's first AI‑powered, education‑focused smart glasses, developed in partnership with MICROLUMIN. The product, set for release on December 31, 2025, is positioned within the mainstream price range for AI hardware worldwide and marks a strategic push into the burgeoning "AI + education" hardware sector.

Unlike general‑purpose wearable devices geared toward entertainment, the Namibox learning glasses employ a proprietary, education‑tuned AI algorithm engine to create what the company describes as an "intelligent learning layer" deeply integrated into real‑world study environments. In targeted trials, the glasses garnered strong approval from global student populations and lifelong learners, signaling a commercially viable breakthrough in applied AI for education.

At the core of the device is a dedicated large‑language model that assists users throughout the learning process. In lecture settings, its "Classroom Mode" generates structured notes in real time, allowing students to shift from passive note-taking to active classroom engagement. A memory‑consolidation algorithm identifies optimal intervals for review, aiming to maximize the value of fragmented study time. Additional features include a mini AR display for contextual information and real‑time multilingual interpretation, collectively designed to support an end‑to‑end learning ecosystem. The glasses also emphasize ergonomic design—lightweight construction and low‑blue‑light lenses—to reduce eye strain during extended use.

The launch comes amid accelerating global commercialization of AI technologies. By focusing squarely on the education vertical, Namibox is addressing a perceived market gap, leveraging what it claims are validated user needs and technical barriers honed through testing. The pre‑sale represents a key milestone in Jinxin Technology's strategy to solidify leadership in smart education hardware, with analysts projecting a meaningful boost to the company's revenue stream.

Industry observers note that successful adoption of the Namibox glasses could reinforce NAMI's standing in the competitive ed‑tech space while injecting fresh momentum into the applied‑AI segment of U.S. equities. As AI continues to permeate everyday life, specialized hardware that enhances learning efficiency may well define the next growth curve for education technology.

About Jinxin Technology Holding Company

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Jinxin Technology Holding Company is an innovative provider of digital content and interactive communication services. Through its flagship platform NamiBox, the Company delivers intelligent, engaging, and curriculum-aligned products powered by advanced AI, AR, and digital human technologies.

Jinxin Technology works closely with China's leading textbook publishers and educational platforms, providing AI-generated digital content for primary and middle school students. Its distribution channels include:

NamiBox, the Company's flagship learning app

Telecom and broadcast operators

Third-party educational devices

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.namibox.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, involve risks and uncertainties, and may differ materially from actual results. For further discussion of these risks and factors, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For Investor and Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Jinxin Technology Holding Company

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Jinxin Technology Holding Company