NAMICon 2024 Celebrates Mental Health Leadership and Advocacy Excellence

NAMI Recognizes Outstanding Contributions and Achievements in Mental Health Care and Advocacy at One of the Nation's Largest Gatherings for Mental Health Leaders

ARLINGTON, Va., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) has honored and presented awards for exemplary national, state and local leadership as part of NAMICon 2024, "Elevating Mental Health," one of the nation's largest gatherings of leaders and advocates across the mental health community.

The combined efforts of the award recipients are a force for positive change to improve the lives for people with mental illness, their families, and the nation. This year's award winners are:

NAMI CEO and Board President Award: This award honors an exemplary individual who consistently demonstrates servant-leadership through their unique and innovative approaches to reducing barriers and increasing access to supportive care. This person is a lifelong steward of NAMI's mission, and through their ongoing contributions they have made a lasting mark toward improving not only the lives of individuals with mental illness, but also their families and loved ones.

Josh Gordon , MD, PhD

NAMI Lifetime Achievement Award: This award recognizes an individual who, over the course of their whole career or lifetime, has advanced the NAMI mission to build better lives for people living with mental illness and their families.

Teri Brister , PhD LPC

, PhD LPC Ken Duckworth , MD

Exemplary Psychiatrist Awards: This award honors psychiatrists who have made exceptional contributions to improve the lives of people with mental health conditions.

Craig Chepke , MD – North Carolina

, MD – Marlene Freeman , MD – Massachusetts

, MD – Ronald Groat , MD – Minnesota

, MD – Ian James Heath , MDCM – Minnesota

, MDCM – Bruce Perry , MD, PhD – Illinois

, MD, PhD – Samantha Swetter , MD – New Hampshire

, MD – Kenneth S. Thompson , MD – Pennsylvania

, MD – Damon Tweedy , MD – North Carolina

, MD – Marketa Wills , MD, MBA – Florida

Gloria Huntley Award: This award recognizes exemplary advocacy work by an individual or organization at the national or local level, nominated by the Advocacy Committee of the NAMI Peer Leadership Council.

Chrissy Barnard

Janise Kaufman-Young

Ken Steele Award: This award recognizes outstanding contributions by an individual living with mental illness to improve the quality of life, increase empowerment, and promote integration and inclusion for their peers.

Lori Schectman

Felishia McPherson

Joyce Burland Inspiration Award: This award recognizes a NAMI staff member or volunteer who has demonstrated creativity, dedication and resourcefulness to offer or expand NAMI's national education programs, and who has served as an inspiration to families, individuals with a mental health condition or the public through their work with NAMI programs.

Deneice Chi

Lionel Aldridge Champions Award: This award recognizes an individual with mental illness who demonstrates courage, leadership, and service in their work to promote recovery and ensure that all people with mental illness live full lives in their communities. NAMI's highest peer award is given in the spirit of our organization's ongoing commitment and devotion to supporting a movement and community that is inclusive of people with mental illness, their family members, and friends.

Melina Markos , CRPS

Mental Health Equity Leadership Award: This award honors leaders engaged in innovative strategies that advance equity in mental health care for people in underserved and under resourced communities.

Janssen Neuroscience

Angelina Hudson , MPA

, MPA Courtney Lang , JD

Multicultural Outreach Award: This award honors effective efforts to ensure that diversity and inclusion are high priorities within NAMI.

Yolonda L. Kelsor

Outstanding NAMI Affiliate Award: This award is bestowed upon a NAMI Affiliate that demonstrates exceptional leadership, strong community presence, outreach to diverse communities and exemplary stewardship of the NAMI mission.

NAMI Lansing

Outstanding NAMI State Organization Award: This award is bestowed upon a NAMI State Organization that demonstrates exceptional leadership, strong community presence, outreach to diverse communities and exemplary stewardship of the NAMI mission.

NAMI Indiana

Richard and Betsy Greer Advocacy Award: This award honors NAMI advocates whose leadership and vision has advanced policy and advocacy efforts that impact individuals living with mental illness and their families.

Gayle Giese

Sam Cochran Criminal Justice Award: This award recognizes an exemplary individual whose work in the criminal justice system has improved the fair and humane treatment of people with mental illness.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen (Ret)

Vicki Cottrell Leadership Award: This award is to recognize the excellent work performed by a NAMI executive director, longevity, and service to other NAMI executive directors.

Lauren B. Simonds , MSW

Young Leader Award: This award recognizes young adults who exemplify exceptional leadership among their peers to foster a culture of recovery and resiliency that helps young people with mental illness live full lives in their communities.

Taanvi Arekapudi

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

SOURCE National Alliance on Mental Illness