Namida Joins The American Cancer Society National Breast Cancer Roundtable

Namida Lab

29 Aug, 2023

Arkansas Tear-Based Biotech Attends ACS NBCRT Strategic Planning Meeting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Namida Lab, Inc. has been accepted to the American Cancer Society National Breast Cancer Roundtable (ACS NBCRT). Namida will join the national coalition of member organizations dedicated to accelerating progress across the breast cancer spectrum through strategic partnerships to eliminate disparities and reduce mortality.

"Our mission to develop innovative cancer screening tests strategically aligns with that of this Roundtable. The concept of a simple, inexpensive breast cancer screening test was born due to lack of access for rural women in Arkansas, leading to increased numbers of late-stage diagnosis. We continue to partner with our local ACS, which has allowed us to support initiatives that assist cancer patients and their families in our state," says Namida Founder and CEO Omid Moghadam.

Anna Daily, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Namida, will attend the Strategic Planning Meeting this September in Houston, TX. Dr. Daily is the inventor of Auria®, the first at-home biological breast cancer screening test powered by tears.

"I am honored to represent Namida at the inaugural meeting of the ACS NBCRT. I look forward to the opportunity to be a voice on behalf of Auria's community of women," says Dr. Daily. "Through the outreach and clinical conversations offered to every Auria customer, the need for education and consistency in accessibility to breast health services has never been more important."

ACS NBCRT, established in 2022, is a national coalition of member organizations with a collective aim to accelerate progress across the breast cancer continuum through strategic partnerships to eliminate disparities and reduce mortality. The Roundtable works to ensure all women have access to quality screening and treatment, including Black women and women in other historically excluded communities, and to address the social and emotional needs of patients and their families.

Namida Lab, Inc., is a product-stage biotechnology company specializing in developing and commercializing early cancer detection proteomics tests. Namida's first product is Auria®, the first at-home biological breast cancer screening test. Auria is available at auria.care, Walmart, Amazon, and select partners.

The ACS NBCRT leads collective action across the nation so that all persons and their support systems will know and understand breast cancer risk and screening needs and can access timely, high-quality, and compassionate screening, diagnosis, treatment, and supportive care needed to improve their survival and quality of life.

