NAMI's National Office to Take Paid Mental Health Week

ARLINGTON, Va., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) announced today that it is closing its national office for a week to provide employees paid time off for a mental health break from what has been a tumultuous year and a half of virtual work caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The NAMI HelpLine will remain operational and can be reached at 1-800-950-6264 and [email protected] from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. ET Monday-Friday.

NAMI's national office will close Aug. 1-Aug. 8. NAMI is encouraging its employees to use that week to step away from work demands and to recharge and rest – taking care of their mental and physical health.

NAMI applauds other companies and organizations who have taken similar steps to bolster employee mental health and wellness. NAMI's StigmaFree Company initiative provides companies with resources, suggested action plans and guides to improve mental health in the workplace. To join the initiative, click here.

"As the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization, it has been our mission since our founding in 1979 to advocate for mental health for all," said NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr. "To be true to that mission, we have to be advocates for our own employees and give them an opportunity for self-care. Like many Americans, NAMI employees have been working tirelessly in changing conditions since the pandemic began, and we feel it is necessary to hit the pause button and give our employees a chance to rest. Our people are our greatest asset. Employers, including us, have a responsibility to look out for the mental health of their employees."

