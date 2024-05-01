ARLINGTON, Va., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) today launched Take the Moment, a campaign that empowers people to collectively embrace the power of now for Mental Health Awareness Month 2024.

NAMI’s “Take the Moment” Campaign Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month

As stigma around mental health persists and the national mental health crisis evolves, Take the Moment encourages individuals to prioritize and talk about their mental well-being without feeling guilty or ashamed. Take the Moment is an opportunity to highlight NAMI's HelpLine, programs and initiatives that support individuals and their loved ones in their mental health journeys.

"NAMI's Take the Moment campaign is a reminder that amidst life's chaos, we all deserve a moment to refocus, recharge and nurture our mental well-being," said NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr. "Together, let's use this moment and month to make self-care a priority and pave the way for healthier minds and happier lives."

The campaign focuses on:

"Fostering community connection," which encourages individuals to participate in support groups that are customized to their experience. These include NAMI Family-to-Family, NAMI Family-to-Friends, NAMI Homefront, NAMI Basics and NAMI In Our Own Voice. "Encouraging open conversations," which fosters an environment where people feel comfortable discussing their struggles and seeking help when needed. "Empowering individuals to act now," which ignites a sense of urgency around taking control of one's own mental health journey through resources that include the NAMI HelpLine and those offered by local NAMI state organizations and affiliates.

Ultimately, the Take the Moment campaign empowers people to prioritize their mental health and seek support when needed, fostering resilience and well-being within communities.

For more information on Mental Health Awareness Month and the Take the Moment campaign, and to download materials like social media content and graphics, visit NAMI.org/MentalHealthMonth.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

