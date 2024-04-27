NAMIWalks Greater LA County Mental Health Festival Taking Place at LA State Historic Park

Join Mayor Bass and Congresswoman Napolitano for Mental Health Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater L.A. County (NAMI GLAC) will celebrate its 20th annual NAMIWalks Greater LA County Mental Health Festival during Mental Health Awareness Month on Saturday, May 4, 2024. This free community wide event at LA Historic State Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a 5K fundraising walk, activities, and food trucks.

For 20 years, NAMIWalks has been leading mental health conversations and community building in Los Angeles and connects Angelenos whose lives or families have been affected by mental illness. The Walk raises awareness, fights stigma, and raises funds. "Funds raised enable NAMI GLAC to continue to provide free programs, school presentations, and services, including peer-led classes and support groups throughout LA County," said Traute Winters, NAMI GLAC's Executive Director.

On stage, Mayor Karen Bass will speak to commemorate this occasion. NAMI GLAC will present the inaugural Mental Health Champion Award to Congresswoman Grace Napolitano in recognition of her years of work in mental health including founding the Congressional Mental Health Caucus and initiating an in-school mental health and suicide prevention program that has helped students across 35 LA schools.

"I am deeply humbled and honored to receive this inaugural award from NAMI," said Napolitano. "Whether meeting with our Mental Health Caucus in Congress or with our Mental Health Consortium in the San Gabriel Valley, NAMI and its outstanding advocates and activists have been tremendous partners in elevating the issue of mental health through increased funding and access to life-saving care. I thank NAMI for supporting our efforts to expand mental health and suicide prevention services in our schools, tackling stigma head-on and amplifying our message that it is always okay to ask for help. Together, we can continue to build a movement and eventually live in a world where there is no stigma. Again, my heartfelt thanks to NAMI for this truly special recognition."

The Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, Dr. Lisa Wong will be on stage, along with NAMI Ambassador, Brittany McGovern. Lauren Dyson, multiplatinum singer-songwriter, will perform an original song.

The event will be co-emceed by award-winning journalists Sandra O'Neill (News Anchor for Telemundo 52's morning newscast "Noticiero Telemundo 52" airing weekdays at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m). and Annabelle Sedano, News Anchor for NBC4 News (airing weekdays at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m).

Register online at www.namiwalks.org/LACounty . Festival sponsors include Johnson & Johnson and Media Sponsor NBC4 Telemundo 52.

About The National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Los Angeles County (NAMI GLAC)

NAMI GLAC is the leading countywide organization composed of grassroots-based chapters that promote wellness, recovery, equality, and dignity for individuals and families affected by mental illness and the community at large. They work to provide leadership in advocacy, education, support, and public awareness throughout Los Angeles County.

Mental illness can be treated, and people living with mental illness can recover to live fulfilling lives. To learn more about how NAMI can help, visit namiglac.org. All NAMI programs and services are free of charge for individuals living with mental illness and families and friends who care for them.

SOURCE National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)