Namkeen market in India to grow by USD 3,162.26 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by rising retail space in Tier-II and Tier-III cities of India - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The namkeen market in India size is set to grow by USD 3,162.26 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 8.42%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Namkeen Market 2023-2027

Factors such as rising retail space in Tier-II and Tier-III cities of India, evolving taste preferences, and growing preference for savory snacks will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The namkeen market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Namkeen Market in India 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Indian and Ethnic Snacks



Western Snacks

The market growth in the Indian and ethnic snacks segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment includes snacks such as farsaan, chiwda, sev, neyappam, bhujia, and mathri. These snacks were traditionally prepared in Indian households and can be preserved for longer periods. The long preservation time has allowed vendors to pack them and distribute them through retail outlets. The increased availability of these snacks has also led people in India to choose namkeens over Western snacks. All these factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline distribution channel segment will account for the maximum revenue generation in the market over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the expansion of hypermarkets and supermarkets in India. The ease of availability of products across platforms and the easy accessibility to outlets with a broad merchandise mix are other factors driving the growth of the segment.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

Namkeen Market in India 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The namkeen market in India is fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers. Changes in consumer consumption pattern may affect vendor performance in the namkeen market in India market. It may also be affected by consumer tastes, global and regional economic conditions, and other demographic trends. The vendors compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Major vendors are focusing on acquiring other smaller brands to increase their market presence. In addition, the market is witnessing the entry of several private-label brands. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Babaji Snacks Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers namkeen such as aloo bhujia.

- The company offers namkeen such as aloo bhujia. Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers namkeen such as ratlami sev.

- The company offers namkeen such as ratlami sev. Bikaji Foods International Ltd. - The company offers namkeen such as roasted crushed peanuts.

- The company offers namkeen such as roasted crushed peanuts. Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd - The company offers namkeen such as Natkhat Nimbu.

- The company offers namkeen such as Natkhat Nimbu. Ashok Masale

Bikharam Chandmal

Desai Brothers Ltd.

Gopal Snacks Pvt. Ltd

ITC Ltd.

JABSONS COTTONSEED IND. PVT. LTD.

Maa Laxmi Namkeen

Maxvita Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Prakash Namkeen Udyog

The report also covers the following areas:

Namkeen Market in India 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Driver – The market is driven by the growing demand for growing retail outlets in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. The consumption of retail goods such as namkeen is increasing among Indian cities such as Jaipur, Udaipur, Imphal, Lucknow, and Patna. In addition, the increase in per capita income of these cities has encouraged many retail chains to expand their operations. For instance, as of 2021, Reliance retail has expanded its coverage to up to 2,000 Indian cities, with almost 50% of the average sales coming from tier-II cities. Also, the increased people spending on food and beverage products in offline stores has led various vendors to launch new stores. All these factors are driving the growth of the namkeen market in India .

– The market is driven by the growing demand for growing retail outlets in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. The consumption of retail goods such as namkeen is increasing among Indian cities such as Jaipur, Udaipur, Imphal, Lucknow, and Patna. In addition, the increase in per capita income of these cities has encouraged many retail chains to expand their operations. For instance, as of 2021, Reliance retail has expanded its coverage to up to 2,000 Indian cities, with almost 50% of the average sales coming from tier-II cities. Also, the increased people spending on food and beverage products in offline stores has led various vendors to launch new stores. All these factors are driving the growth of the namkeen market in . Trend – The growth of online channels is the key trend in the market. The convenience of shopping and attractive prices and discounts offered by e-commerce websites have increased the number of people purchasing online. This growing interest among consumers has encouraged many manufacturers and distributors in the market to focus on online sales. For instance, vendors such as Parle and PepsiCo Inc. are increasingly partnering with online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc. to sell their namkeen products on e-commerce platforms. The market is also witnessing several startups offering namkeens through online retail chains. This trend is expected positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

– The growth of online channels is the key trend in the market. The convenience of shopping and attractive prices and discounts offered by e-commerce websites have increased the number of people purchasing online. This growing interest among consumers has encouraged many manufacturers and distributors in the market to focus on online sales. For instance, vendors such as Parle and PepsiCo Inc. are increasingly partnering with online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc. to sell their namkeen products on e-commerce platforms. The market is also witnessing several startups offering namkeens through online retail chains. This trend is expected positively influence the market growth during the forecast period. Challenge – The availability of a wide range of substitute products is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market. There are several alternatives to namkeen such as fried and baked snacks. Vendors offering such substitutes are focused on new product launches and product innovations. In addition, various health benefits offered by substitutes have been encouraging consumers to shift from namkeens as the switching cost for such substitutes is moderate. Thus, the availability of substitutes in the market will challenge the growth of vendors during the forecast period.

Namkeen Market in India 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist namkeen market growth in India during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the namkeen market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the namkeen market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of namkeen market vendors in India

Namkeen Market in India: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,162.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.87 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ashok Masale, Babaji Snacks Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd., Bikaji Foods International Ltd., Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd, Bikharam Chandmal, Desai Brothers Ltd., Gopal Snacks Pvt. Ltd, Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd, ITC Ltd., JABSONS COTTONSEED IND. PVT. LTD., Maa Laxmi Namkeen, Maxvita Foods Pvt. Ltd., Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Prakash Namkeen Udyog, Prataap Snacks Ltd., Priniti Foods Pvt Ltd, Shri Ajab Foods Pvt Ltd., and Sonal Foods Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

