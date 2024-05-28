Namla to Scale Edge AI with NVIDIA Jetson and NVIDIA Metropolis Platforms

PARIS, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Namla , a provider of edge orchestration & management solutions, has announced it is collaborating with NVIDIA to enhance the scalability of edge AI operations for companies.

Namla offers an integrated platform for deploying edge AI infrastructure, managing devices, and orchestrating applications while ensuring edge-to-cloud connectivity and security. This collaboration with NVIDIA will help enable businesses in various sectors, such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, oil & gas, and video analytics, to scale up their deployment of NVIDIA Jetson systems-on-module and streamline the implementation of edge AI applications using NVIDIA Metropolis microservices.

The collaboration seeks to advance the way companies approach their edge AI projects, helping facilitate seamless scaling to thousands of locations with connectivity, security, and effective application orchestration.

Scaling Edge AI with Namla

The goal of Namla's collaboration with NVIDIA is to assist organizations in scaling their edge AI operations. Through this collaboration, companies and public agencies can leverage a complete edge AI solution that utilizes NVIDIA Jetson and NVIDIA Metropolis for building edge AI applications, all managed and deployed efficiently using Namla's Orchestration and Management platform.

Namla's collaboration with NVIDIA equips organizations with a powerful toolset to efficiently navigate the complexities of edge AI deployment from initial concept through to full-scale production, supporting continuous innovation and growth in the dynamic landscape of edge AI.

The integration simplifies the process of configuring, managing, and updating a vast network of edge AI devices, making it easier for companies and public agencies to expand their AI infrastructure as their needs grow. This scalability is crucial for adapting to evolving market demands and technological advancements. Additionally, the integration helps ensure that organizations can maintain high levels of performance, security, and reliability across their edge AI applications, even as they increase the number of deployed devices.

Moreover, Namla with NVIDIA Metropolis accelerates the time to market for new applications and services, helping businesses quickly capitalize on new opportunities. With comprehensive monitoring and management tools, organizations gain 360° visibility over their edge AI ecosystem, facilitating proactive maintenance and optimization.

