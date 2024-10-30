NAMM Foundation Announces Expanded Annual Grantmaking with Focus on Creating More Music Makers

Increasing to $750,000 in Global Grantmaking, Serving All Industry Segments Across the Lifespan of Learning

CARLSBAD, CALIF., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The NAMM Foundation has announced $750,000 in grants to 32 programs, demonstrating one of the largest distributions in its history with over a 50% increase from last year. The projects selected serve music makers across our industry segments in 29 states and six countries and provide access to music-making opportunities to a variety of different communities and demographics, including those who are under-resourced.

"This expanded grantmaking program demonstrates our unwavering commitment to supporting community-level access to music making and workforce development for the music industry," said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. "Each program shares in and reflects our organization's mission and values in focusing on creating more music makers across the lifespan of learning throughout the entire music industry."

NAMM and The NAMM Foundation share a vision to significantly grow and diversify the Global Grantmaking program, with responsive investments that deepen impact, expand internationally, and balance representation across industry segments and funding priorities. This year's grantmaking program sets the stage for a strong future in realizing this vision.

"With generous financial support from NAMM and independent donors, the Foundation has charted a course to become the largest and most philanthropically impactful music foundations of its kind," said Julia Rubio, executive director of The NAMM Foundation. "We are proud to support organizations that demonstrate a significant commitment to the creation of more music makers and music industry careers, especially in communities that traditionally have historically lack ed these opportunities."

The 2025 programs and organizations selected for NAMM's expanded grantee program are:

About The NAMM Foundation

Since 2006, The NAMM Foundation has been guided by its commitment to social responsibility in its efforts to create more music makers worldwide. Inspired by the generosity of the music products industry, The National Association of Music Merchants launched this philanthropic arm to serve its mission of strengthening the music products industry and promoting the pleasures and benefits of making music.

The NAMM Foundation invests in charitable organizations worldwide that demonstrate a significant impact on music career mobility and the creation of more music makers across the lifespan of learning. The NAMM Foundation has awarded over $20 million in nonprofit and music research grants over the past two decades to support music making and workforce development projects in all music industry segments.



About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $19.5 billion music products industry and promote the pleasures and benefits of making music. NAMM is comprised of over 10,000 global member companies and individual professionals representing a global workforce of over 475,000 employees. In addition to The NAMM Show and NAMM's member services, The NAMM Foundation advances active participation in music-making across the lifespan of learning. For more information about NAMM, please visit www.namm.org.

