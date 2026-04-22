NAMM Foundation Honors Over 1,000 Schools and Districts Across the Nation as Best Communities for Music Education

Now in its 27th year, The NAMM Foundation's annual program spotlights communities providing equitable access to music education for every student

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the world's largest not-for-profit music trade organization, today announced the recipients of the NAMM Foundation's 2026 Best Communities for Music Education (BCME) Award. Now in its 27th year, the award recognizes and celebrates school districts and individual schools across the United States for their exemplary dedication to music education and their ongoing efforts to ensure equitable access to music learning as part of a well-rounded education.

Recipients are selected through a rigorous application and review process that evaluates key indicators including district support, instructional time, participation rates, facilities and community support. To uphold the program's integrity and credibility, all applications are independently reviewed and verified by WolfBrown, a leading research and evaluation firm specializing in education and the arts. This thorough process ensures that recognition reflects measurable achievement and sustained commitment.

In 2026, more than 1,000 school districts and schools—including public, private, charter and parochial institutions—have been recognized for outstanding achievement in providing access to music education.

This year's honorees represent a diverse cross-section of communities across the country, including many first-time recipients alongside districts and schools that have achieved consecutive years of recognition. These sustained accomplishments underscore the enduring value of music education and reflect the collective commitment of educators, administrators, families and community leaders who champion its importance.

For a full list of 2026 award recipients and additional information about the Best Communities for Music Education program, please visit: www.nammfoundation.org/bcme.

"Music education plays a vital role in cultivating vibrant, connected communities," said John Mlynczak, NAMM President and CEO. "The 2026 Best Communities for Music Education recipients exemplify how meaningful access to music fosters creativity, collaboration and lifelong learning. We are proud to recognize their leadership and unwavering dedication to ensuring every student has the opportunity to engage in music."

"Access to music education is a true catalyst for belonging, expression, and shared purpose," said Julia Rubio, NAMM Foundation Executive Director. "When communities invest in music, they invest in the potential of every student."

Introducing a Few 2026 Honorees

The schools and communities recognized by Best Communities for Music Education demonstrate a commitment to ensuring music learning opportunities are available for every student. Honorees have provided examples below for others to follow:

Tami Adams, Executive Director: Campus Middle School for Girls (Urbana, IL) – 1st year recipient

"Receiving the BCME recognition affirms Campus Middle School for Girls' commitment to ensuring every student has access to meaningful music experiences. It celebrates a space where young women find their voices, build confidence, and express their identities—made possible by dedicated educators, supportive families, and a community that values the arts."

Dylan Sims, Band Director, Fort Mill, SC – 2nd year recipient

"This recognition affirms what we see every day—music education changes lives. It reflects a community that values creativity, connection, and opportunity for every student. Our educators, families, and students share in this honor, and it strengthens our commitment to ensuring music remains accessible and impactful for all."

Andrew Campo, Band Director, Cortez, CO – 6th year recipient

"This BCME recognition confirms that we are doing things the right way. Our efforts to make a high-quality music education accessible to all has resulted in the vast majority of our school participating. This award has helped us receive more grants and donations, further expanding opportunities."

Marty Ort, Elementary Music Specialist, Old Forge, PA – 1st year recipient

"The Best Communities for Music Education Award recognizes the investment that the Old Forge community has made into music education, and it represents the hard work, dedication, and collaboration between our music faculty, administrative team, and board of education. The award is a testament to one of the many great things that are happening in Old Forge."

Dr. Sean J. Kennedy, Band Director, Maple Glen, PA – 5th year recipient

"Hopefully, this recognition helps get the word out about our great musical opportunities. As a universal language and vital academic discipline, music provides innovative experiences that empower students. From classroom music and theory to our performance programs, we foster a true culture of involvement and inclusivity for every learner."

Launching the BCME Opportunity Award

New this year, The NAMM Foundation introduced the BCME Opportunity Award—an initiative that provides direct financial support to further strengthen and sustain music education programs that serve communities in need.

Four BCME-winning schools and districts were selected to receive the inagural award of $5,000 each. Award recipients were selected based on demonstrated financial need and the projected impact of funding, as demonstrated in their Opportunity Award application.

For additional information about the BCME program, please visit: www.nammfoundation.org/bcme

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $19.5 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of 10,000 global member companies and individual professionals with a global workforce of over 475,000 employees. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music and advance active participation in music-making across the lifespan. For more information about NAMM, please visit www.namm.org.

About The NAMM Foundation

Since 2006, The NAMM Foundation has advanced its mission to create more music makers worldwide through its commitment to social responsibility. Supported by the generosity of the music products industry, the Foundation promotes the pleasures and benefits of making music and works to ensure that all people have access to music learning opportunities across the lifespan.

SOURCE NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants)