NAMM SHOW 2024 CREATES GLOBAL PLATFORM TO ACCELERATE THE FUTURE OF THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 25-28, NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global not-for-profit music trade organization, gathered the music industry at The 2024 NAMM Show for an exhilarating week that set the music industry narrative for years ahead. With 1,600+ exhibitors representing 3,500+ brands from around the globe, The NAMM Show showcased innovative technologies, products, and trends that shape the future of the music industry while creating a week-long platform for personal connections and meetings that are a necessity for the growth of the music industry.

"The 2024 NAMM Show was an overwhelming success that energized our organizations' members and accelerated the positive momentum for the entire global music industry," says John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. "We stayed laser-focused on bringing together the right mix of companies, buyers, international attendees, influencers, media, and artists from across our global industry to empower the relationships that have built and will continue to grow our industry."

NAMM SHOW 2024 BY THE NUMBERS

62,000+ show attendees, including 10,000+ international attendees from 125 countries, regions and territories

1,600+ exhibitors representing 3,500+ brands

Four full main halls of exhibits, plus two packed levels of Pro Audio in the north halls

Largest ever percentage of Buyers and Influencers from all sectors

2,000+ global media, social influencers, and content creators reaching over 120 million followers

Over 6,700 students, educators, and non-profit leaders

250+ education sessions with 650+ speakers

Record number of submissions for NAMM Best in Show Awards

"NAMM 2024 delivered in every possible manner, from artist performances on multiple stages around the Show to executives and emerging industry leaders delivering key messages inside the convention center, as well as hundreds of global brands announcing new visions, products, and partnerships," said Tom Sumner, NAMM Chairman and President of Yamaha Music USA. "We're excited to keep bringing the industry together every January, producing the world's largest opportunity to gather and do business."

NAMM SHOW 2024 SET LIST HIGHLIGHTS

NAMM's Music for Life Honor Awarded to Critically Acclaimed Producer Mark Ronson

NAMM presented producer and songwriter Mark Ronson with its highest honor, the Music for Life Award, in recognition of his lifelong contributions to music and commitment to inspiring music makers. In a Day One Show Q&A with NAMM president and CEO John Mlynczak, Ronson discussed his early musical influences, the products that has helped define his career, and views on the rise of AI in music creation.

NAMM's Grand Rally for Music Education

NAMM rallied the industry around its mission on Day Three of the Show highlighted by an emotional speech and on-stage performance from five-time Grammy winner Victor Wooten. Bringing the audience to its feet throughout his performance with messages of how music can bridge chaos and bring communities together, Wooten's heartwarming words solidified the impact that the music industry can have on humanity when we work together to create more music makers.

NAMM's Female Entrepreneur of the Year Award

NAMM presented Cassandra Sotos, owner of Amp Rx, its inaugural award which was created to identify and promote one of the music industry's most dynamic female entrepreneurs who is having a positive global impact while inspiring others through their leadership leading a successful business. This new award highlights NAMM's commitment to empower innovators and entrepreneurs in the MI industry.

NAMM NeXT

NAMM announced NAMM NeXT, a summer education and networking conference catered specifically to the music industry and featuring expert presenters leading discussions on marketing, thought leadership, customer experience and entrepreneurship. NAMM NeXT registration opens March 1.

NAMM Looks to The Future

NAMM education sessions provided inspiration for all areas of the industry and took on generative AI headfirst with a wide range of thought leaders speaking on the topic. NAMM announced its commissioning of new research from Forrester Research to study the modern customer journey in the age of generative AI. The 2024 NAMM Show also demonstrated the strongest ever showing of NAMM Young Professionals and Women of NAMM programming, highlighting that the future of our industry is in great hands.

"We gathered in 2024 at the intersection of unprecedented disruption and emerging new technologies, and our industry proved this past week that it is more than ready to move forward together," says John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. "The overwhelmingly positive reaction from our members renews and invigorates our commitment to serve as a global platform for business growth, and continue our work year round to serve the music industry that we all love and cherish."

