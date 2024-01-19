NAMM SHOW ANNOUNCES MARK RONSON AS FEATURED GUEST AT INDUSTRY INSIGHTS TO OPEN 2024 SHOW

— Internationally renowned DJ, OSCAR® and 7x GRAMMY-award winning producer and songwriter to receive Music for Life Award —

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global not-for-profit music trade organization, will officially open The NAMM Show with an Industry Insights address from NAMM President and CEO John Mlynczak to thousands of attendees at The NAMM Show, the largest global gathering of the music industry, happening in Anaheim, CA starting Thursday, January 25 through Sunday, January 28.

As part of Mlynczak's Thursday morning on-stage session, which will set the stage for the industry's successful navigation into the future of music industry and innovations, he will also have a collection of special guests joining him, including internationally renowned DJ, OSCAR®, and 7x GRAMMY-award winning producer and songwriter Mark Ronson.

Ronson will be honored with NAMM's highest Music for Life award in recognition of his lifelong contributions to music and commitment to inspiring music makers.

In addition to the award, Mlynczak will interview Ronson on a variety of topics including his early musical influences, and his views on the rise of AI in music creation. The British-born Ronson is known for his eclectic genre-spanning work that includes the recent soundtrack he executive produced, "Barbie," and successful music with the likes of Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and the late Amy Winehouse.

"The NAMM Show is the platform to showcase the industry's incredible innovation, unbelievable products and, of course, industry icons. Mark Ronson's work sits at the epicenter of innovation, technology and art," says John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. "His contributions to the music industry are unparalleled, and we are so excited to start the show by awarding him NAMM's highest honor and having a conversation to hear more about his storied musical journey."

In addition to the opening Industry Insights, highlights for the show will include halls showcasing 1,600 exhibitors representing 3,000 brands and more than 200 industry and educational sessions for NAMM member communities, including: retail, brands, professional audio, music technology, live event production, music education, artists, nonprofit and community leaders, college music business students and more.

