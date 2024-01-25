NAMM SHOW 'INDUSTRY INSIGHTS' SETS THE STAGE FOR THE FUTURE AT WORLD'S LARGEST GLOBAL GATHERING OF THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

Breaking: Industry Insights Initiative, Customer Experience Study, NAMM NeXT in Nashville Announced

Producer, Songwriter and Artist Mark Ronson Receives NAMM's Music for Life Award

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global not-for-profit music trade organization, has officially opened The NAMM Show with an "Industry Insights" address from NAMM President and CEO John Mlynczak to thousands of attendees. The NAMM Show is the largest global gathering of the music industry, happening in Anaheim, California, now through Sunday, January 28.

Mlynczak announced a new suite of initiatives and resources that will undergird the organization's 15,400 member companies and set the stage for the successful navigation into the future of the music industry.

Announcements at this morning's "Industry Insights" address Included:

Industry Insights Initiative – Leading a Global Industry Collaboration

NAMM announced the formal launch of its Industry Insights, the organization's commitment to ongoing communication and collaboration to members within the music industry. Following The NAMM Show, the inaugural post-show report will be released with highlights of new product releases, trends from educational sessions and media coverage — vital information for new and established members, as well as companies wishing to better understand and stay ahead of a changing industry. The announcement follows the release of the third quarter 2023 Industry Insights Global Travel Report, a primer on the state of global markets following NAMM's continental trek to meet with European, South American and Asian music leaders and executives.

Readying an Industry for AI Innovation

A visit to The NAMM Show floor reveals many companies eager to explore new innovations that can reach new customers. Looking to support their journey, NAMM has commissioned a new study with Forester Research, a leader in customer research: Industry Insights: A Study on Customer Experience and Modern Buying Preferences in the Age of AI. The study will be made available to members this spring and will provide deep insights from both inside and outside the industry, as executives and creatives look to open new doors for their growing and diverse audiences.

Inaugural Music Industry Experience at NAMM NeXT

In another first for the organization, NAMM has announced NAMM NeXT, a summer education and networking summit catered specifically to the music industry and featuring expert presenters leading discussions on marketing, leadership, customer experience and entrepreneurship. Playing to its musical backdrop in Music City, NAMM will also offer attendees exclusive live music performances as a part of the thought leadership event. NAMM NeXT registration opens March 1, and attendees at this morning's "Industry Insights" address were invited to an exclusive opportunity to sign up early.

"The world makes its future-dependent appointments here at The NAMM Show because, in this place, businesses do not come to maintain the status quo; they come to grow," says John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. "We have not only opened the show today but have also opened the door to a world of opportunities well beyond 2024!"

Additional highlights at the "Industry Insights" address included:

NAMM's Music for Life Honor to Critically Acclaimed Producer Mark Ronson

NAMM's tradition of giving attendees access to conversations with the greatest artists at the top of their game continued with a discussion with producer, songwriter and DJ Mark Ronson. He was presented with NAMM's highest honor, the Music for Life Award, in recognition of his lifelong contributions to music and commitment to inspiring music makers. In the Q&A with Mlynczak, Ronson discussed his early musical influences and views on the rise of AI in music creation. The British-born Ronson is known for his eclectic genre-spanning work that includes the recent soundtrack he executive produced, "Barbie," and successful music with the likes of Adele, Lady Gaga and the late Amy Winehouse. Ronson served as a cowriter on "Uptown Funk," featuring Bruno Mars, which tied for the second-longest-leading Billboard Hot 100 hit ever and topped the chart for 14 consecutive weeks, while Lady Gaga's "Shallow," another song he cowrote, went Platinum in 11 countries. Previous Music for Life recipients include Smokey Robinson, Quincy Jones, John Fogerty, Kenny Loggins and Nancy Wilson, to name a few.

In Conversation with Mary Spender

Singer-songwriter Mary Spender is a C.F. Martin & Company affiliated rock and blues inspired artist and social influencer who recently returned from a U.K. tour and spoke about the power of music in her life, as well as inspirational tips for business and artist influencers aiming to develop real staying power in a highly competitive social media space. Her expert use of her media channels includes a weekly platform for emerging and established musicians expressing creativity and successes for the benefit of her audience. Spender's YouTube channel has already amassed 79 million views and boasts nearly 720K subscribers. The morning's program started with live music by Mary welcoming guests.

Other onstage guests included David Mandelbrot (CEO, Reverb, an online marketplace for buying and selling new, used and vintage musical gear), and Lillian Werbin (President, Elderly Instruments, a second-generation operator of an iconic independent business).

The "Industry Insights" address follows yesterday's packed NAMM Global Media Day where many iconic brands spanning multiple music, sound and entertainment technology categories announced breaking news to an exclusive media-only audience. Country multi-Platinum recording artist and multi-instrumentalist Hunter Hayes (for C.F. Martin & Company) closed the event with a live performance.

Upcoming highlights for the show include halls showcasing 1,600 exhibitors representing 3,000 brands and more than 200 educational sessions for NAMM member communities, including: retail, brands, professional audio, music technology, live event production, music education, artists, nonprofit and community leaders, college music business students and more.

Also returning are the much-loved industry award events and concerts, including the Parnelli Awards, TEC Awards, She Rocks Awards, live music on the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage featuring Take 6, Lindsey Stirling, Jon McLaughlin & Friends, as well as other event gatherings and networking opportunities.

Qualified members of the media, as well as individuals in the fields of pro audio, lighting, repair, luthiers and music education may still register on site.

Learn more at www.namm.org .

