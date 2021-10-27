Nammex Achieves a Breakthrough in Mushroom Cultivation

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After three years of research and development, Nammex – an organic mushroom extract ingredient supplier – has achieved a breakthrough: Close to 80 tons of fresh Trametes versicolor, commonly known as turkey tail, have been cultivated and harvested for commercial purposes this year.

Nammex displays Trametes versicolor, commonly known as turkey tail, before harvesting it for commercial use this year. Trametes versicolor, commonly known as turkey tail, will be available commercially for the first time from Nammex.

With that, Nammex (https://www.nammex.com/) is the first and only company in the world to cultivate turkey tail on a commercial basis. While wildcrafting is commercially viable in Asia, foraged mushrooms suffer quality issues – from differing substrates, adulteration with look-alike species, as well as possible mold contaminants and heavy metals accumulation.

Nammex avoids issues associated with wildcrafting by growing turkey tail on an enriched sawdust substrate in an optimal growth environment; therefore, Nammex mushrooms are free from contaminating molds and insects, contain lower heavy metals, and are correctly identified 100% of the time.

"We're able to harvest close to 80 tons now and plan to double that figure by next year," says Nammex President, Jeff Chilton. "This will make a key organic mushroom extract exponentially more available to health and wellness companies that use our organic extracts in their branded retail products."

Turkey tail, which has been used as an immune system potentiator in traditional Chinese medicine for hundreds of years, often grows wild in clusters on tree trunks and logs on both living and dead coniferous and deciduous trees. A small, thin-fleshed species with pores instead of gills, it can be found in temperate climatic zones all over the world. Although turkey tail can be cultivated on wood logs or sawdust, its small size and low overall yields have made commercial cultivation economically unfeasible until now.

Nammex continues to set standards in the functional mushroom category. From introducing organic mushroom extracts in 1998 and validating reishi triterpenes in the 2000s, to guaranteeing beta-glucan content in 2015 and cultivating a higher quality turkey tail mushroom in 2021, the company supplies health and wellness companies with superior organic mushroom extracts.

About Nammex :

Since 1989, Nammex has pioneered the development and manufacture of mushroom extracts, as well as been the premier supplier of organically certified mushroom extracts for the health and wellness industry. The company's commitment to quality combined with 45 years of mushroom-growing experience results in a safe, highly effective product.

What's more, Nammex is the industry leader in mushroom analysis and research. Redefining Medicinal Mushrooms, a 2015 White Paper by Nammex President, Jeff Chilton, sounded the alarm about an absence of quality control standards regarding labeling and adulteration issues – issues that continue to plague the supplement industry. By providing an analytical program that enables manufacturers to realize a higher level of product integrity and efficacy, Nammex continues to be an industry leader in analysis and education.

http://www.nammex.com

Press Contact:

Ann Magnin, Inc.

(212) 626-6690

[email protected]

SOURCE Nammex

Related Links

https://www.nammex.com

