Nammi Therapeutics, Inc. Completes Series B Round with Investment from MMRF's Myeloma Investment Fund; Advances Clinical Development of Lead Program, QXL138AM

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nammi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nammi) announces a $1M investment commitment by the Myeloma Investment Fund (MIF) in a $30M Series B financing round prior to the planned start of a first-in-human Phase 1 study of our lead program, QXL138AM, in patients with locally advanced unresectable and/or metastatic solid tumors and multiple myeloma.

QXL138AM is a Masked Immunocytokine (MIC) comprised of a masked interferon alpha (IFNa) fused to an antibody that targets the CD138 protein on the surface of the tumor cells. Once QXL138AM binds to the tumor cell, proteases on the cell surface cleave the mask off of the IFNa allowing it to bind its receptor. Activation of the IFNa receptor complex induces direct killing of tumor cells in addition to activating innate and adaptive anti-tumor immunity. Preclinical data has demonstrated significant anti-tumor efficacy across more than 10 tumor types including multiple myeloma where complete regression at doses as low as 0.1 mg/kg have been observed. Nammi has secured Orphan Drug Designation in multiple myeloma from the FDA on the strength of this data.

"While the multiple myeloma field has greatly benefitted from development of bispecific and cell therapies, there unfortunately remains a significant need for novel therapeutics such as QXL138AM.", said David Stover, Ph.D., President and CEO of Nammi. "We are very excited to partner with MIF and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) and leverage their expertise to accelerate the development of QXL138AM. Together, we will work to realize the potential of this therapy to improve the lives of patients with multiple myeloma."

With this investment by MIF, Nammi anticipates the $30M Series B financing round will be fully subscribed upon its closing when the first patient has been treated with QXL138AM.

"Nammi's innovative technology and its application in multiple myeloma is an important step for the myeloma patient community," said Michael Andreini, President and CEO of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. "Advancing new therapeutic options for patients is the most critical task-at-hand, so we are thrilled to support Nammi's Phase-1 trial to learn the potential of this exciting new immunotherapy approach."

Nammi Therapeutics, Inc. is an immuno-oncology company based in Los Angeles that is developing platforms and products that selectively activate anti-tumor immunity within the tumor microenvironment while minimizing systemic activation. By reducing systemic activation of the immune system, Nammi expects to improve safety and enhance the ability to combine multiple immune modulators. In addition to the MIC platform, Nammi has also developed a nanoparticle platform to deliver Immune Modulating Prodrugs (IMPs) using their Nammisome technology. Multiple Nammisome clinical candidates have also been selected for development. For more information visit www.nammirx.com or email [email protected]

The Myeloma Investment Fund is a venture philanthropy fund that invests in promising companies, clinical assets, and technologies in oncology to drive the development of new therapies for multiple myeloma. The MIF collaborates closely with portfolio companies to help them advance multiple myeloma research. This evergreen fund is supported entirely by philanthropy; all profits will be reinvested back into research for more effective treatments until there is a cure for every patient. For more information, visit www.myelomainvestmentfund.org

The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) is the largest nonprofit in the world solely focused on accelerating a cure for each and every multiple myeloma patient. We drive the development and delivery of next-generation therapies, leverage data to identify optimal and more personalized treatment approaches and empower myeloma patients and the broader community with information and resources to extend their lives. Central to our mission is our commitment to advancing health equity so that all myeloma patients can benefit from the scientific and clinical advances we pursue. Since our inception, the MMRF has committed over $600 million for research, opened nearly 100 clinical trials, and helped bring 15+ FDA-approved therapies to market, which have tripled the life expectancy of myeloma patients. To learn more, visit www.themmrf.org

