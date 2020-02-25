Nammu21 Closes Financing With Citi For Digitization And Analytics Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nammu21, the developer of a digitization and analytics platform for the finance ecosystem, has announced a second round of financing from Citi.

Galaxy Digital and Raptor Group Holdings, both of whom have participated in Nammu21's earlier financing rounds, have also joined Citi in the most recent round.

Nammu21's proprietary technology generates operational efficiencies across transaction lifecycles, creates digital data sets to generate new value by unlocking previously "hidden" and inaccessible data, and provides the tools required for the emerging digital ecosystem. As a market neutral, end-to-end transaction management platform, Nammu21 eliminates the disparate, time intensive and inefficient transaction processes currently existing in the market.

"We welcome Citi, Galaxy Digital and Raptor as investors and look forward to collaborating with strong partners in the continued development of the Nammu21 platform" Founder and CEO, Someera Khokhar, says.

"Nammu21 has built truly innovative technology to extract data from financing documents and digitize previously analog and manual processes, enabling greater transparency and far more efficient risk monitoring. We are excited to work with Nammu21 to help them deliver their solution into the market", Greg Wasserman, Head of Venture, at Galaxy Digital says.

Nammu21 has entered into beta user agreements with several market leaders across the syndicated lending/structured finance ecosystem, and is anticipated to double its beta deployments in the first half of 2020.

About Nammu21: Headquartered in New York, Nammu21 is the developer of a digitization and analytics platform which deconstructs, digitizes, and analyzes complex interconnected transaction documents across the finance ecosystem enabling stakeholders to access, extract and use data to generate new value. Nammu21 provides the tools to connect the business of today to the digital world of tomorrow.

