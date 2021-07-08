Namogoo Acquires Remarkety, Expanding its Digital Journey Continuity Platform for Complete Journey Engagement

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Namogoo , the Digital Journey Continuity Platform, announced today its acquisition of Remarkety , a leading provider of data-driven marketing automation solutions. This is Namogoo's second strategic M&A following the acquisition of Personali in early 2020.

The acquisition of Remarkety, an eCommerce marketing automation company serving over 500 global brands, will enable Namogoo to provide complete Digital Journey Continuity by engaging customers with hyper-personalized multichannel experiences both on and off-site. The acquisition will also allow Namogoo to break into the SMB market in which Remarkety is well-established, furthering the company's strategy of serving brands of all sizes.

Namogoo empowers retailers to shape the Digital Customer Journey for each and every shopper by determining their intent in real-time, delivering the right individualized experience to get them to purchase – while ensuring distractions disappear. Namogoo will now add hyper-targeted SMS and email campaigns to its solution, propelling customers to action.

"Remarkety's product is a perfect fit for our platform, helping us provide retailers with the tools they need to deliver unstoppable customer journeys," said Chemi Katz, CEO and co-founder of Namogoo. "The addition of Remarkety's unique technology allows us to equip brands with multichannel experiences, engaging shoppers wherever they are in their journeys."

"We are thrilled to be joining a company that shares our vision for the future of eCommerce," said Guy Harel, CEO and co-founder of Remarkety. "With Namogoo, we have the resources and proprietary technology to take email and SMS to the next level with predictive intent personalization. The synergy between the products and companies is truly amazing, and will enable us to quickly deliver value to retailers throughout the world," added Joel Presman, Remarkety GM and co-founder.

"With the acquisition of Remarkety, our second in just over a year, Namogoo is continuing its goal of hyper-growth through the addition of new solutions and technologies which provide maximum value to our customers," said CTO and co-founder Ohad Greenshpan. "We plan to keep breaking into new markets by pursuing additional acquisition opportunities that serve our vision."



About Namogoo

Namogoo is the world's first Digital Journey Continuity platform, helping unstoppable brands shape their customer journeys to fit each and every shopper's needs. Namogoo's platform autonomously adapts to each customer visit in real time, lifting conversion rates and revenue, while maintaining eCommerce retailers' margins and bolstering brand equity. Namogoo is available on all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Magneto - serving hundreds of global brands of all sizes. Namogoo has been ranked by Dun & Bradstreet as one of the top 3 Israeli startups to work for in both 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit namogoo.com.

Media Contact:

Headline Media

Raanan Loew

[email protected]

+1-347-897-9276

SOURCE Namogoo

Related Links

https://www.namogoo.com/

