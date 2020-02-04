Namogoo Announces Integration With Salesforce Commerce Cloud to Prevent Customer Journey Hijacking

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Namogoo , a company pioneering Customer Hijacking Prevention and protecting user privacy for online enterprises, today announced its certified integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud to protect online businesses from the widespread problem of client-side ad injections that cut into their bottom lines.

The integration allows customers to easily implement Namogoo's solution to protect their businesses from Customer Journey Hijacking, a growing issue only discovered in recent years that disrupts consumer site visits and can cost brands hundreds of millions of dollars in sales. 15-25% of web visitors are disrupted by unauthorized ads injected into consumer browsers including banners, pop-ups, and in-text redirects that distract them from the intended online experience and divert them to other sites. 40-70% of these ads include offers and recommendations from direct competitors. Because these ads are caused by digital malware running on the customer's browser, device, or WiFi network, they effectively bypass server-side visibility and control.

Namogoo monitors and analyzes web sessions from the server all the way to customer browsers, identifies invasive activity, and then prevents it from running. Online brands using Namogoo such as Asics, Samsonite, Lenovo, Argos, Dollar Shave Club, Office Depot, and more, have seen consistent increases in conversion rates immediately following their implementation of the solution.

Customers will be able to utilize the Namogoo integration to improve the customer journey on their sites with a solution that:

Can generate immediate digital revenue increase with conversion rate uplifts of 2-5% by preventing site visitors from being distracted and diverted by unauthorized injected ads.

Can increase Revenue Per Visitor (RPV) by 5-7% by keeping customers on the site all the way through checkout.

Decreases checkout abandonment rate by 5-9% by eliminating disruptions at the end of the sales funnel.

Increases retention rate and customer loyalty by 10-15%.

Ensures customers an enhanced customer experience.

Protects brand equity by reducing intrusive ads and unsavory content to preserve the customer journey.

Maintains a zero false-positive policy by leveraging multiple independent classification methods to prevent legitimate services from being blocked and reduces impact on the intended customer experience.

Ensures minimal code footprint by lightweight code developed to work optimally with the end user's environment with minimal impact on their online experience.

Does not collect Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and ensures compliance with user privacy and regulations. Additionally, Namogoo is certified as PCI Compliant by the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

"As the global leader preventing Customer Journey Hijacking, we are excited to help businesses utilizing Salesforce Commerce Cloud improve their customers' experience," said Chemi Katz, CEO and co-founder of Namogoo. "Businesses are losing millions of dollars in potential revenue to a problem they are not even aware of, and we are looking forward to helping them protect their sites from the intrusive, unauthorized injected ads that are ruining their carefully designed customer experience."

About Namogoo

Namogoo protects the customer journey and user privacy for online enterprises, powering superior digital experiences and business results. A company dedicated to and solving issues surrounding Customer Journey Hijacking, Namogoo's client-side platform prevents unauthorized ad injections from hijacking online customers to competitors and mitigates against privacy and compliance risks emanating from third and fourth party vendors. Analyzing over 500 million web sessions weekly, Namogoo's self-learning solutions empower enterprises with a new generation of visibility, efficiency, and governance of their website ecosystem. Leading online brands rely on Namogoo's solutions to gain control over their online customer experience and consistently improve business results. Namogoo has been recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor for creating a new space in the digital ecosystem and was ranked by Dun & Bradstreet as the Best Israeli Startup to Work For in 2019. To learn more visit namogoo.com

