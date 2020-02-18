Namogoo Appoints Liz Ritzcovan as Chief Revenue Officer and Einat Etzioni as Chief Marketing Officer

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Namogoo, the company pioneering Customer Hijacking Prevention, today announced two new appointments to its executive leadership team: Liz Ritzcovan will join the company as the Chief Revenue Officer based in New York, and Einat Etzioni as Chief Marketing Officer based in Israel. The new appointments will help Namogoo, which works with leading online brands to optimize customer experience and enhance business metrics, continue its rapid growth. Ritzcovan and Etzioni will take on key roles as the company expands its solutions beyond eCommerce to other online verticals including banking, insurance, and travel. With these new appointments, women now comprise over 40% of Namogoo's senior leadership team.

Ritzcovan comes to Namogoo with over 20 years' experience in the content, data, digital, and software sales industries. She specializes in building client and partner bases and leading high-impact strategic plans. Her previous positions include CRO and Head of Marketing at Foursquare and CRO at Bazaarvoice.

"Few solutions in the market have such a large, measurable, and immediate impact as Namogoo's for eCommerce platforms – generating immediate lift for conversion rates," said Ritzcovan. "I am thrilled to join Namogoo at such a crucial junction of its journey."

Etzioni joins Namogoo with over a decade of management experience with global software solutions in complex, data-driven business environments. Before joining Namogoo, Etzioni served as CMO, VP of operations and General Manager UK and Israel at Magic Software. Einat will lead Namogoo's marketing strategy and go-to-market planning and execution, focusing on expanding the company's reach, customer acquisition, and retention.

"Customer Journey Hijacking is an enormous problem for the industry, impacting 20% of online visits to online retail sites," said Etzioni. "But it has remained largely under the radar of many brands, which dedicate vast resources to site optimization only to have them underutilized due to malware on the customer side. Namogoo's impact on the industry, while substantial, is only just beginning."

"Liz and Einat are world-class executives with the deep know-how and strategic expertise we need to accelerate our growth," said Chemi Katz, CEO and co-founder of Namogoo. "Both are filling major roles crucial to our current trajectory, and we are looking forward to having them as key members of our team."

About Namogoo

Namogoo protects the customer journey for online enterprises, powering superior digital experiences and business results. A company dedicated to and solving issues surrounding Customer Journey Hijacking, Namogoo's client-side platform prevents unauthorized ad injections from hijacking online customers to competitors. Analyzing over 500 million web sessions weekly, Namogoo's self-learning solutions empower enterprises with a new generation of visibility, efficiency, and governance of their website ecosystem. Leading online brands rely on Namogoo's solutions to gain control over their online customer experience and consistently improve business results. Namogoo has been recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor for creating a new space in the digital ecosystem and was ranked by Dun & Bradstreet as the Best Israeli Startup to Work For in 2019. To learn more, visit namogoo.com.

Media Contact

Raanan Loew

Raanan@headline.media

+1-347-897-9276

SOURCE Namogoo