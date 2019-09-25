Namogoo Named Dun & Bradstreet's Most Desirable Startup to Work for in Israel

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Namogoo, the company leading the fight against Customer Journey Hijacking – a problem costing eCommerce brands hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue annually – was ranked as the Best Startup to Work For in Israel by Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), topping the list of 10 other startup honorees. This is the first time that Dun and Bradstreet's prestigious list has included a section for startups in addition to its annual list of Top 50 Companies to Work For in Israel.

Namogoo's client-side platform uses machine learning technology to prevent unauthorized ads injected into consumer browsers and devices from disrupting the online customer journey and redirecting them to other promotions. Leading global brands such as Tumi, Asics, Argos, and Dollar Shave Club, are using Namogoo's solution to protect their customers' online shopping experience from these disruptions and are increasing their conversion rate by 2-5%.

Over the past year, Namogoo grew its customer base by 150% and its platform is used by brands in over 38 countries, including a number of new verticals such as travel, insurance, and online marketplaces. To support its growing and diverse clientele, Namogoo's offices are located in Herzliya, Israel, Boston, MA, and London, UK. While Namogoo's unique technology has proven crucial for brands' bottom lines, the company takes the most pride in the workplace environment it has created to nurture and grow employees.

"Over the past year, our company has grown from 40 to 100 employees," said Chemi Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of Namogoo, who spoke at the Dun & Bradstreet event honoring the winners. "Our employees are our greatest asset and competitive advantage. We put tremendous effort into building the best work environment to let each of our staff members maximize their potential. Coming from an organization as renowned as D&B, this award serves as a tremendous recognition of the efforts we've invested in the people who make our company what it is."

Dun & Bradstreet, a company providing commercial data analytics for businesses, based its reports on a range of factors including working conditions, benefits, career development, employment stability, and overall workplace wellness. The companies included in the report span across a variety of industries.

Leading global brands such as Tumi, Asics, Argos, and Dollar Shave Club report uplifts in conversions by 2-5% with Namogoo's cloud-based solution.

