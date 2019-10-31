Namogoo Raises $40M to Prevent Customer Journey Hijacking and Protect User Privacy

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Namogoo , the company pioneering Customer Journey Hijacking prevention and protecting user privacy for online enterprises, today announced a $40 million Series C funding round led by Oak HC/FT . Matt Streisfeld, Partner at Oak HC/FT, will join Namogoo's Board of Directors. Existing investors GreatPoint Ventures, Blumberg Capital, and Hanaco Ventures also participated in the round, which brings the company's total funding to $69 million.

Namogoo's pioneering client-side technology gives online enterprises a new generation of visibility, efficiency, and governance over their websites and applications ecosystem, enabling superior digital customer experiences and business results. Founded by Chemi Katz and Ohad Greenshpan, the company's platform provides online businesses control over their customers' journey by preventing unauthorized ad injections from diverting online customers to competitors and uncovering all privacy and compliance risks emanating from 3rd and 4th party vendors.

The funding will be used to further expand Namogoo's client-side platform offerings—starting with the launch of its Customer Privacy Protection solution. The solution detects and mitigates against customer privacy risks associated with 3rd- and 4th-party vendors running on company websites and applications.

"Since its founding in 2014, Namogoo has made a significant mark within the eCommerce industry by helping Fortune 500 brands win back stolen online revenue and gain control of their customer experience," said Oak HC/FT Partner Matt Streisfeld. "Namogoo's platform is essential for any enterprise serving consumers online, and we're looking forward to supporting the company as they maintain their momentum and scale to the next level."

Over the past year, Namogoo has grown its customer base by 150 percent. The company's platform is used by more than 150 leading global brands in over 38 countries, including Tumi, Asics, Argos, Dollar Shave Club, Tailored Brands, Upwork, and others. In the first half of 2019 alone, Namogoo has enabled its clients to recoup more than $575 million in online revenue.

To support its growing roster of clients, Namogoo has expanded its staff in Boston and Israel and opened an office in London. Namogoo has also expanded its Partner Program, which includes technology leaders Microsoft, SAP, and Salesforce, amongst others.

"With businesses investing more than ever in technologies to optimize their website, improve functionality, and tailor their users' experience, ensuring that these digital investments are delivered as intended and free of risks and disruptions has never been more challenging," said Chemi Katz, Co-Founder and CEO of Namogoo. "This significant financing round enables us to further invest in the growth of our global team and expand to new markets and geographies, helping us fulfill our vision of eliminating Digital Chaos and providing enterprises unprecedented control of their digital properties."

Namogoo protects the customer journey and user privacy for online enterprises, powering superior digital experiences and business results. The first company to discover and solve Customer Journey Hijacking, Namogoo's client-side platform prevents unauthorized ad injections from hijacking online customers to competitors and mitigates against privacy and compliance risks emanating from 3rd and 4th party vendors. Analyzing over 500 million web sessions weekly, Namogoo's self-learning solutions empower enterprises with a new generation of visibility, efficiency, and governance of their website ecosystem. Leading online brands rely on Namogoo's solutions to gain control over their online customer experience and consistently improve business results. Namogoo has been recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor for creating a new space in the digital ecosystem and was ranked by Dun & Bradstreet as the Best Israeli Startup to Work For in 2019. To learn more visit namogoo.com

