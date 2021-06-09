Namogoo recognized by Independent Research Firm in 'Digital Experience Optimization' category in Analyst Report

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Namogoo , the world's first-of-its-kind Digital Journey Continuity Platform, announced today that it was listed in The Forrester Tech Tide™: AI and Analytics For Retail, Q2 2021 report[1].

Forrester is one of the leading research and advisory firms in the market.

Namogoo was named as a vendor under the Digital Experience Optimization category, which includes solutions using "richer data integration and more sophisticated pages, outputs, and renderings" and offering high business value to their clients compared with older standalone recommendation engines. "These sophisticated solutions are able to ingest more data in real time from different inputs2."

"We are honored to be recognized by Forrester as a digital experience optimization vendor. We believe the recognition reflects both the impact and maturity of our platform and the value it brings to our customers," said Namogoo CEO and Co-Founder, Chemi Katz. "We look forward to continuing to create new tools that will empower brands to make every customer journey unstoppable."

Namogoo's Digital Journey Continuity Platform empowers retailers to shape the digital customer journey for each and every shopper. Utilizing machine learning, Namogoo understands each shoppers' buying intent in real-time and delivers the right individualized experience to get them to purchase - while ensuring distractions disappear – thereby increasing conversion rates, saving margins, and improving brand loyalty.

Namogoo's Digital Journey Continuity Platform empowers retailers to perfect the customer journey with two leading solutions:

Namogoo's Intent-Based Promotions engine replaces generic promotions with individualized incentives. By leveraging machine learning to interpret customer intent in real-time, retailers can provide the optimal promotion to shoppers, driving them to complete their purchases while saving margins and increasing profitability.

Namogoo's Customer Hijacking Prevention solution removes distractions along the customer's journey by detecting and blocking unauthorized competitor ads. These ads, which brands are unable to see as they occur on the shopper's device, impact over 20% of online shoppers and divert them to other sites. With Namogoo, retailers can ensure the shopping experience is as intended, thus lifting conversion rates.

About Namogoo

Namogoo is the Digital Journey Continuity platform — clearing the path to purchase and driving journeys forward. Digital Journey Continuity blocks all competitors' injected ads and delivers the exact personalized promotion each customer needs to continue their journey. By incorporating hundreds of business and behavioral data points, Namogoo autonomously adapts every journey to each individual customer. Over 250 leading global eCommerce brands trust Namogoo to keep their digital journeys moving forward in full force and their business on the path to growth. To learn more, visit www.namogoo.com

