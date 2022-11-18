NAMPT Inhibitors Market, Distribution by Type of Molecule, Therapeutic Area, Indication, Route of Administration, Line of Treatment, and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2040

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

INTRODUCTION

Globally, cancer is one of the leading causes of death; in 2020, about 10 million cancer related deaths were reported. Further, according to a study published in American Cancer Society Journal, by 2040, the number of cancer cases is projected to reach over 28 million, indicating a cumulative growth of nearly 47%, since 2020. The continuous growth in the number of cancer patients imposes a huge burden, in terms of finances as well as resources, on the overall healthcare system. In this context, it is worth mentioning that the annual expenditure associated with cancer care is more than USD 200 billion, in the US alone. Given the fact that majority of the current treatment options for cancer have proven to be inadequate, especially for late-stage cancers, there is a high demand for highly effective therapeutics. Over time, many research studies have demonstrated that NAMPT (Nicotinamide Phosphoribosyl Transferase) can interfere with the metabolism of NAD+, which is known to be the fuel for tumor cells; this notion has encouraged several researchers to conduct extensive studies for the development of novel and efficacious drug candidates, such as NAMPT inhibitors.







NAMPT inhibitors are being evaluated to target a wide range of indications, primarily focusing on oncological disorders. Given the encouraging research outcomes, the domain has attracted the attention of many private and public investors who have made investments worth more than USD 650 million, since 2018. Driven by the increasing R&D activity, promising clinical data and financial support from investors, the NAMPT inhibitors market is anticipated to grow at a commendable pace in the mid to long-term.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The NAMPT Inhibitors Market, Distribution by Type of Molecule (Small Molecules and Biologics), Therapeutic Area (Oncological and Respiratory Disorders), Indication (Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Hodgkin Lymphoma, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, and Acute Myeloid Leukemia), Route of Administration (Oral and Intravenous), Line of Treatment (1st Line and 2nd Line), and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035â€ report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of NAMPT inhibitors in the healthcare domain, till 2040. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this market space. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A brief introduction to important concepts related to NAMPT inhibitors, featuring information on key historical events, key indications targeted by such therapeutics, potential concerns associated with their use and mechanism of action. This chapter further features details related to the recent advancements that have been made in the NAMPT inhibitors market.

A detailed overview of the current market landscape of NAMPT targeting drug candidates that are currently being researched in pre-clinical and clinical studies, featuring an elaborate analysis of such therapies based on several relevant parameters, such as phase of development (preclinical, phase I, phase I/II and phase II), type of molecule (small molecules and biologics), route of administration (oral and intravenous), target indication (acute myeloid leukemia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, hodgkin lymphoma, and non-hodgkin lymphoma), line of treatment (1st line and 2nd line) and type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy).

An elaborate analysis of recent partnerships and collaborations that have been inked by several stakeholders engaged in the domain of NAMPT inhibitors since 2022, including a brief description of the various partnership models adopted (including product development and commercialization agreement, product development, manufacturing and commercialization agreement, mergers and research and development agreement).

An insightful analysis of recent funding instances that have been reported by several players engaged in the NAMPT inhibitors domain, including details on the year of funding, amount received and type of funding (awards / grants, venture series, initial public offering, secondary offerings, debt financing and other equity).

An in-depth analysis on various grants, since the year 2022, received by players engaged in this field based on year of award, amount awarded, funding institute, activity code, focus area, recipient organizations, support period, type of grant application, and prominent program officers.

An insightful company competitiveness analysis of NAMPT inhibitor targeting therapy developers, based on several relevant parameters, such as the firmâ€™s portfolio strength (taking into consideration number of drugs in pipeline, phase of development and type of molecule), partnership strength (in terms of the number of partnerships established and partnership year) and funding strength (in terms of number of funding instances, amount of funding, year of funding, type of funding and number of lead investors).

Elaborate profiles of prominent players that are engaged in the development of NAMPT inhibitors, featuring a brief overview of the company, along with information on financials, product portfolio, patent portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed analysis of several peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on NAMPT inhibitors, over last 12 years, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication and popular keywords.

An analysis of the global events attended by industry players, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of event, event platform, type of event, leading presenters (in terms of number of participations) and leading players (in terms of number of participations).

An analysis of prevalent and emerging trends related to NAMPT inhibitors as represented on the social media platform, Twitter, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of tweet, top users and emerging focus areas.

An in-depth analysis focused on NAMPT inhibitors that failed to progress to later stages of clinical development, based on various relevant parameters, such as phase of discontinuation, target indication, route of administration and type of molecule.

A proprietary analysis on various competitive strategies that can be implemented by drug developers engaged in this domain, to expedite the FDA approval process for their proprietary products; it includes information on several relevant parameters, such as clinical evidence, awards / grants, research findings, partnerships, other financial support received and others.

A detailed market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the NAMPT inhibitors in the healthcare market, over the period 2022-2040, based on several relevant parameters, such as target patient population, likely launch year of therapy candidates, approval timeline of drugs, likely price points and expected rates of adoption, across various geographical regions. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity related to NAMPT inhibitors market across type of molecule (small molecules and biologics), therapeutic area (oncological and respiratory disorders), indication (non-hodgkin lymphoma, hodgkin lymphoma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and acute myeloid leukemia), route of administration (oral and intravenous), line of treatment (1st line and 2nd line), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World).



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) in order to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market over the coming decade, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of NAMPT inhibitors?

What types of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders engaged in this industry?

Who are the key investors in the NAMPT inhibitors domain?

What is the evolving trend of publications focused on NAMPT inhibitors?

What are the prominent reasons for failure of such therapeutics in their respective clinical / preclinical studies?

What are the strategic initiatives undertaken by players engaged in this market space related to research and development of NAMPT inhibitors?

What are the key value drivers that are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 1 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of NAMPT inhibitors market and its likely evolution in the short to mid and long term.



Chapter 2 is an introductory chapter that highlights important concepts related to NAMPT inhibitors. It also features information on key historical events, key indications targeted by such therapeutics, potential concerns associated with their use and mechanism of action. This chapter further features details related to recent advancements that have been made in the NAMPT inhibitors market.



Chapter 3 provides information on NAMPT targeting drug candidates that are currently being researched in pre-clinical and clinical studies. The chapter features an elaborate analysis of such therapies based on several relevant parameters, such as phase of development (preclinical, phase I, phase I/II and phase II), type of molecule (small molecules and biologics), route of administration (oral and intravenous), target indications (acute myeloid leukemia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, hodgkin lymphoma, and non-hodgkin lymphoma), line of treatment (1st line and 2nd line), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy). In addition, it provides details on the companies engaged in the development of such compounds, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, and geographical location.



Chapter 4 features an analysis of recent partnerships and collaborations that have been inked by several stakeholders engaged in the domain of NAMPT inhibitors since 2022. The chapter includes a brief description of the various partnership models adopted (including product development and commercialization agreement, product development, manufacturing and commercialization agreement, mergers and research and development agreement). Additionally, it comprises of analysis based on the year of partnership and type of partnership. Further, it consists of a schematic representation showcasing the players that have forged the maximum number of alliances. Furthermore, we have provided a world map representation of the deals inked in this field, highlighting those that have been established within and across different continents



Chapter 5 presents an insightful analysis of recent funding instances that have been reported by several players engaged in the NAMPT inhibitors domain. The chapter comprises of analysis based on the year of funding, amount received and type of funding (awards / grants, venture series, initial public offering, secondary offerings, debt financing and other equity). Further, it consists of a schematic representation showcasing the key investors (in terms of number and amount of investment); in addition, it also showcases key players (in terms of number and amount of funding received). Furthermore, we have provided a world map representation of the funding instances received in this field, highlighting those that have been established within and across different continents



Chapter 6 features an in-depth analysis on various grants, since the year 2022, received by players engaged in this field based on year of award, amount awarded, funding institute, activity code, focus area, recipient organizations, support period, type of grant application, and prominent program officers



Chapter 7 provides an insightful company competitiveness analysis of NAMPT inhibitor targeting therapy developers, based on several relevant parameters, such as the firmâ€™s portfolio strength (taking into consideration number of drugs in pipeline, phase of development and type of molecule), partnership strength (in terms of the number of partnerships established and partnership year) and funding strength (in terms of number of funding instances, amount of funding, year of funding, type of funding and number of lead investors). After calculating the final score, companies considered in our analysis were plotted on a 3Ã—3 matrix, with company experience and company competitiveness (calculated using portfolio strength, partnership strength and funding strength) on the x-axis and y-axis respectively. Company size was further represented by the bubble size.



Chapter 8 features elaborate profiles of prominent players that are engaged in the development of NAMPT inhibitors, featuring a brief overview of the company, along with information on financials, product portfolio, patent portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook



Chapter 9 consists of a detailed analysis of nearly 70 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on NAMPT inhibitors, over last 12 years, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication and popular keywords. The chapter also provides information on the most popular publishers, most popular journals, and a schematic geographical representation of affiliated organizations



Chapter 10 features an analysis of the global events attended by industry players, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of event, event platform, type of event, leading presenters (in terms of number of participations) and leading players (in terms of number of participations). The chapter also features geographical distribution of events focused on NAMPT inhibitors



Chapter 11 features an analysis of prevalent and emerging trends related to NAMPT inhibitors as represented on the social media platform, Twitter, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of tweet, top users and emerging focus areas



Chapter 12 includes an in-depth analysis focused on NAMPT inhibitors that failed to progress to later stages of clinical development; based on various relevant parameters, such as phase of discontinuation, target indication, route of administration and type of molecule. This chapter explicitly highlights the prominent reasons for drug failure with detailed information on associated instances of such drugs



Chapter 13 features a proprietary analysis on various competitive strategies that can be implemented by drug developers engaged in this domain, to expedite the FDA approval process for their proprietary products; it includes information on several relevant parameters, such as clinical evidence, awards/grants, research findings, partnerships, other financial support received and others. This chapter includes detailed strategies adopted by key developers to ameliorate their proprietary pipeline candidates. In addition, the drugs have been benchmarked using various relevant parameters using interesting representations such as wind-rose and spider web chart



Chapter 14 includes an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the overall NAMPT Inhibitors Market over the period 2022-2040, including the likely distribution of the current and future opportunity across a variety of market segments such as, type of molecule (small molecules and biologics), therapeutic area (oncological and respiratory disorders), indication (non-hodgkin lymphoma, hodgkin lymphoma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and acute myeloid leukemia), route of administration (oral and intravenous), line of treatment (1st line and 2nd line), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of The World)



Chapter 15 includes interview transcript of discussion held with key stakeholder engaged in this space. The chapter provides a brief overview of the company and details of the interview



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which contains the list of figures and list of tables presented in the report



Chapter 17 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report



