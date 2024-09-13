NAMU Launches Premium Frozen Khinkali Soup Dumplings Nationwide

Authentic Georgian Khinkali Soup Dumplings Now Available Online with 2-Day Shipping Across the USA

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMU, a new brand dedicated to gourmet Georgian cuisine, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its signature product: Frozen Khinkali Soup Dumplings. These restaurant-quality dumplings offer the perfect blend of authentic flavor and the convenience of easy home preparation. Beginning September 13, 2024, these delicious, restaurant-quality soup dumplings will be available for purchase directly from the company's website at www.eatnamu.com.

NAMU'S Frozen Khinkali Soup Dumplings are a first-of-its-kind offering, bringing the authentic taste of Georgia to American homes.

"We wanted to create a product that not only delivers the authentic taste of traditional khinkali but also meets the highest standards of quality that you'd expect in a restaurant. It took years of testing and refinement to develop these frozen soup dumplings, ensuring that each one is packed with the same rich broth and savory meat filling that you'd experience in Georgia," said Gio Khvitia, co-founder of NAMU. Developed by renowned Georgian chef Malkhaz Maisashvili, the recipe has been meticulously crafted over several years to ensure the dumplings retain their flavor and integrity even in a frozen state.

Also among NAMU'S founders is Georgian UFC fighter Merab Dvalishvili, who has long been passionate about sharing his cultural heritage. "As a proud Georgian, I want to share the heart of our cuisine with the world," said Dvalishvili. "Khinkali is an iconic dish in Georgia, and NAMU allows people to experience the authentic taste from the comfort of their own homes."

NAMU'S khinkali soup dumplings are made in the USA at a USDA-approved production facility, ensuring the highest quality and safety standards. Each dumpling is crafted with premium ingredients, delivering an unparalleled taste experience straight from the freezer to your table.

NAMU is dedicated to bringing authentic, high-quality Georgian cuisine to the US market. With a commitment to using the finest ingredients and adhering to strict production standards, NAMU aims to revolutionize the frozen food industry with products that deliver restaurant-quality taste and convenience. Our mission is to introduce American consumers to the rich culinary heritage of Georgia, starting with our flagship product, Frozen Khinkali Soup Dumplings.

