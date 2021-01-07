NAMUTECH to unveil Smart DX Solution at CES 2021

NAMUTECH is exhibiting at CES for the second time this year. As a company that specializes in cloud, AI, big data, smart city, it promotes the future corporate value and introduces the digital transformation solution applied in the entire industry and presents the world that customers will experience and practical benefits.

NAMUTECH has been recognized for its technology and competitiveness by providing virtualization and cloud services to Korean companies like Samsung, LG, SK, and Shinhan Bank and public institutions like the National Assembly, the Ministry of Justice, and the Korean Intellectual Property Office.

Since cloud is being used in various industries, the marketability is expected to be significant. IDC predicts that by the end of 2021, the speed of migration to cloud-based infrastructure and applications will speed up twice as fast as COVID-19 pandemic hit.

https://youtu.be/HSEJPb1qK9c

[NAMUTECH Smart DX Solution Teaser]

Smart DX Solution to help digital transformation of companies unveiled

Smart DX Solution to be launched at CES 2021 is a digital transformation integrated brand that provides unparalleled convergence services developed and optimized by NAMUTECH and its subsidiaries and affiliates. It consists of Smart Cloud, Smart AI, Smart Big Data, and Smart City.

Smart Cloud provides the core platform for the cloud infrastructure. Users can manage their platform components and run their applications according to the cloud native environment. It provides a full PaaS and IaaS environment to organizations in a convenient UI-based manner allowing for simple operation of the cloud.

provides the core platform for the cloud infrastructure. Users can manage their platform components and run their applications according to the cloud native environment. It provides a full PaaS and IaaS environment to organizations in a convenient UI-based manner allowing for simple operation of the cloud. Smart Big Data is a cloud-based data science platform that delivers various convergence analysis from visualization solutions to text mining and data mining machine learning statistics. It provides import transaction big data, graph analytics to compute graph measures, and machine learning to classify and regress using graph features.

is a cloud-based data science platform that delivers various convergence analysis from visualization solutions to text mining and data mining machine learning statistics. It provides import transaction big data, graph analytics to compute graph measures, and machine learning to classify and regress using graph features. Smart AI develops products using machine learning and data, improves business productivity, and achieves successful digital innovation for customers. It enables its users to leverage the MLOps with seamless support of machine learning services by managing the machine learning lifecycle, model training and tests, model deployment and executions, dataset preparations, and auto hyper-parameter tuning.

develops products using machine learning and data, improves business productivity, and achieves successful digital innovation for customers. It enables its users to leverage the MLOps with seamless support of machine learning services by managing the machine learning lifecycle, model training and tests, model deployment and executions, dataset preparations, and auto hyper-parameter tuning. Smart City provides a platform for solving diverse city problems and storing city data to realize a convenient city life through AI and big data technology analysis. It provides an AI-ICBM technology and hybrid cloud service-based smart city platform with different essential applications and technologies across energy, safety, environment, and mobility.

By launching them this time, the company laid the foundation for further strengthening its cloud, AI, big data, and smart city business portfolios. The company provides an integrated solution and customized solution according to the ever-changing era and will focus on acquiring new customers.

With virtualization and cloud technology, NAMUTECH built a new business department to gain ICT integrated competitiveness and has invested in networking with affiliates and this garnered success for the company.

In addition, by providing integrated IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS for mid-sized and SMEs, the company plans to deliver digital innovation of the company in a single package.

NAMUTECH plans to open a business specialized for each business, such as manufacturing, finance, and the public, by integrating technology and know-how applied to various services and solutions.

The company staff said, "To meet customer requests and increase competitiveness in the diversifying IT service market, we launched an integrated Smart DX Solution package. By improving productivity and enhancing business competitiveness through automation and using the strengths of Smart DX Solution such as customization and convergence, we will actively help digital transformation."

Introducing NAMUTECH

NAMUTECH (www.namutech.co.kr), the cloud-based integrated solution company, was founded on November 11, 2001. By focusing on the virtualization market, it has acquired various implementation achievements and patents.

NAMUTECH provides a wide range of products, including self-developed hybrid cloud platform Cocktails Cloud and also the virtualization solution NCC (Namu Cloud Center), Citrix, Dell EMC, and Google Cloud Platform to the market.

