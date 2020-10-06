Nan & Co Properties Launches New Developer Services Division

"Since opening our firm in 2014, every move we've made to grow our business, innovate and evolve has been intentional," said Nancy Almodovar, President and CEO of Nan & Company Properties. "Our thriving brokerage experience, confidence in our expertise and relationships with both international and local builders such as Lennar, J. Patrick Homes and IKLO, has led us to launch our new Developer Services division. It's the perfect opportunity; with high rise living now an expected and preferred lifestyle for many Houstonians, both local primary and second home owners, the supply is extremely low. Developers are planning and we are positioned to provide them with market intel and unrivaled expertise to execute their needs."

As strategic partners working closely as a team from conception to completion, NPDS will provide developers with highly effective services including concept development, building design, programming, and local sales and international marketing. The firm's diversity, affiliation with Christie's International Real Estate and recent acceptance into the invitation-only Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) network, gives developers an invaluable advantage when working with NPDS due to the global network available to them. With local expertise and international connections, the firm's technology-driven approach guided by in-depth market research will allow NPDS to create tailored programs that entice target buyers to act.

Almodovar and her husband José, Chief Operation Officer and Executive Vice President of Business Development for NPDS, have enlisted national condominium sales and marketing expert Betty Harbourt as Executive Advisor. With over 25 years of onsite development experience, Harbourt will guide and direct the Developer Services platform.

"I am looking forward to working closely with someone as seasoned as Betty," said José Almodovar. "Together, we are meeting with developers in Houston to grow our Developer Services clientele."

Each development will have a highly specialized and trained sales team, comprised of experienced professionals who will be the experts of the brand, the project, the developer, the project location and its surrounding neighborhood. The sales team will be exclusive to one project, dedicated to selling one development at a time. The team will collaborate with the architects to ensure the product offering matches that of the target market and will oversee and orchestrate the marketing programs and operational needs of each project.

"Nancy and José have thoughtfully grown this arm of their company and are in a position to leverage the needs of the Houston developer market. This is a niche business within the real estate brokerage world with few that understand what it takes to truly service the business plan for building these residential structures – on time and within budget. There's no better market than Houston to launch this new arm of Nan Properties' business," said Betty Harbourt. "It's an honor to work with Nancy, José and the team as I've seen firsthand how they've successfully grown over the years and their commitment to growing smart."

About Nan & Company Properties/Christie's International Real Estate:

Founded in 2014, Nan & Company Properties is privately owned and one of the top 25 residential brokerages in Houston. The firm prides itself on its local expertise and global connections. As a Christie's International Real Estate Affiliate, the firm was recognized as the "Christie's Affiliate of The Year" in 2019 after closing over $250,000,000 in sales. In July 2020, Nan & Company Properties earned the prestigious relocation invitation to join Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (Leading RE). The invitation only network links the world's market-leading, independent residential brokerages. The company has successfully expanded to offer a variety of services, including Builder Services, and most recently, Developer Services, for high density condominium projects. For more information, please call 1.713.714.6454 or visit www.nanproperties.com. Follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

SOURCE Nan & Company Properties