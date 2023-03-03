Nan and Company Properties is Proud to Welcome Morad Fiki to Their Team of Top Luxury Real Estate Professionals

HOUSTON, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nan and Company Properties, Houston's premier luxury real estate firm, is excited to announce the addition of Morad Fiki, Texas' #1 Realtor on Social Media, to their team of distinguished real estate professionals. Following an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 2013, Morad set his sights on the high-end luxury Houston residential real estate market, where he has become known for his innovative and creative marketing strategies that push the boundaries of convention to deliver superior results for his clients.

Morad Fiki joins Nan and Company Properties. Pictured from left to right: Morad Fiki, Nancy Almodovar (CEO of Nan and Company Properties), Patricia Fiki

Morad Fiki's visionary approach to luxury real estate has earned him the title of the Future of Houston Luxury Real Estate, and he has been recognized as one of Houston's Top Luxury Real Estate Professionals in the latest issue of Houston Luxury Magazine. With an unwavering commitment to staying ahead of the curve, Morad understands that marketing luxury real estate requires not only an understanding of the local market but also a global reach to connect with international buyers.

"We are thrilled to have Morad Fiki join our team at Nan and Company Properties," said Nancy Almodovar, CEO of Nan and Company Properties. "Morad's experience, dedication, and passion for luxury real estate make him an excellent fit for our brokerage. We are confident that his visionary approach to marketing and his commitment to delivering exceptional results for his clients will be an invaluable asset to our team."

Morad Fiki is excited to join Nan and Company Properties, a digital-driven real estate firm that has established itself as a market leader in Houston's luxury real estate market.

"I am excited to join the team at Nan and Company Properties, where I can leverage my innovative marketing strategies to connect with affluent buyers worldwide and deliver superior results for my clients," said Morad Fiki. "I look forward to working alongside the distinguished real estate professionals at Nan and Company Properties, and I am committed to upholding the firm's reputation for excellence."

About Nan and Company Properties

Nan and Company Properties, founded by Nancy Almodovar in 2014, is a digital-driven real estate firm with supreme market awareness and focus on customer service. Their services include representing residential buyers and sellers, developer services, builder services, and relocation through their exclusive partnership with LeadingRE.

