Nan and Company Welcomed Bravo TV's Ryan Serhant To Houston

"Excitement is an understatement for how I feel about 2020," said Nancy Almodovar, President and CEO of Nan & Company Properties/Christie's International Real Estate. "All of our hard work and dedication has gotten us to where we are today and we couldn't be prouder."

To kick off the new year, Almodovar hosted her team at The Residences at The Allen's showroom for a catered breakfast of warm biscuits, bagels, parfaits, pastries, mimosas and more, followed by an awards ceremony to recognize the 2019 Top Producers and award superlatives such as Social Media All-Star, Rookie of the Year and Best Dressed to name a few. As the ceremony concluded, agents were pleasantly surprised to see Serhant enter the room for his keynote speech. He shared anecdotes from his life including stories from his childhood and early struggles of living in New York City, along with how he pursued a career in real estate and advice on what makes him successful today.

In July of 2014, Nancy Almodovar started Nan & Company Properties from her kitchen table and has since grown the company to 57 active agents and 12 internal support members. In 2017, Nan and Company Properties became Christie's International Real Estate's Houston affiliate, allowing the firm to further connect buyers and sellers of the world's most important properties. 2019 closed with over $250,000,000 in sales.

"This is our year. Working with Christie's has truly opened doors for all of us. We are thankful to have this advantage over any other firm here in Houston," said Almodovar.

About Nan and Company Properties/Christie's International Real Estate:

Nan and Company Properties/Christie's International Real Estate, founded by Nancy Almodovar in 2014, is a technology-driven real estate firm with supreme market awareness and focus on customer service. In addition to buying, selling and leasing luxury properties in the Houston marketplace, Nan and Company Properties offers specialized high-end services such as in-house interior design, technology-driven agents, production services and digital marketing. In just a few years, the company has skyrocketed to the top as Houston's premier luxury real estate firm. In 2017, Nan and Company Properties became the newest member of Christie's International Real Estate Affiliate network, allowing the firm to further connect buyers and sellers of the world's most important properties. For more information, please call 1.713.714.6454 or visit www.nanproperties.com. Follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

SOURCE Nan and Company Properties

Related Links

http://www.nanproperties.com

