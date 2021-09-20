Nan Properties Developer Services Division Announces Newest Project - The Residences at Tiki Island

"The Residences at Tiki Island is the first condominium property on Tiki Island and the first new construction development for the area in over a decade," said Nancy Almodovar, CEO of Nan and Company Properties. "Galveston has seen an incredible surge in interest from buyers all over the country. With our recent expansion to Galveston, coupled with the expertise of our Developer Services team, we are excited to showcase this property to buyers locally and throughout our expansive CHRISTIE'S International Real Estate network."

Nan Properties Developer Services provides developers a comprehensive and a strategic approach to program development, market launch, and to sustaining sales for a project. This specialized service was created to fill a need in the market for a turnkey approach to working with developers at every stage of the project. As one of the few firms in the country that offer this dedicated service, Nan and Company Properties leverages their local market expertise, as well as their international Christie's affiliate network.

With a dedicated core team of experts led by real estate veteran, Betty M. Harbourt, services are focused on fully supporting the project brand, the developer, and their goals. The team is comprised of dedicated real estate professionals who are assigned a single property to sell. They are highly trained on the fundamentals of selling from floor-plans and early option purchases through a customized sales platform. The team collaborates with the architects to ensure the product offering matches that of the designated target market and oversees and orchestrates the marketing programs and operational needs of the project.

"We are so excited to announce the project and bring this new offering to buyers that are drawn to the area for a second home or boating experience," said Betty Harbourt, Developer Services Division Executive Vice President. "The developers are planning a very unique lifestyle that will provide a new restaurant, boat storage and the lock and leave opportunity of condominium living."

Developed by Austin-based Legend Communities, The Residences at Tiki Island will be the premier Texas Coastal development bringing together luxurious resort amenities into a private residential community. Located just North of the inter-coastal waterway leading into Galveston, the Village of Tiki Island is the perfect oasis for boat lovers, fishing enthusiasts, and beach-goers alike.

The Residences at Tiki Island offers condominiums starting in the $800's and villas starting in the low $1M's. The two-, three-, and four-bedroom condominiums will be available for purchase later this year with the completion planned for late Spring of 2024.

In May of this year, Nan and Company Properties announced the opening of their new office in Galveston. Located in the Diamond Beach Condominium's second floor, the office's founding members consist of Anastasia Gaido, whose family has been a fixture in the Galveston restaurant scene for over 100 years, Courtney Sapio and Ashley Hirsch, who also have strong ties to Galveston Island.

About Nan and Company Properties

Nan and Company Properties, founded by Nancy Almodovar in 2014, is a digital-driven real estate firm with supreme market awareness and focus on customer service. Their services include representing residential buyers and sellers, developer services, builder services, and relocation through their exclusive partnership with LeadingRE.

The company has skyrocketed to the top as Houston's premier luxury real estate firm. In 2019, Nan and Company Properties was named global Affiliate of the Year among Christie's International Real Estate Affiliate network, as well as Best Brokerage Website for 2020 by Houston Agent Magazine. The company was also awarded Houston's Best Realtor Team for the Nan New Home Specialist Team by The Greater Houston Builder's Association, Houston's Best Places to Work by Houston Business Journal, and 2019 Largest Houston-Area Residential Brokerages by Sales Volume by Houston Business Journal. These continuous awards and recognitions allow the firm to further connect buyers and sellers to the world's most exclusive properties. For more information, please call 713.714.6454 or visit www.nanproperties.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information on The Residences at Tiki Island and to register on the buyer's wait list and receive information as it becomes available: http://www.residencesattikiisland.com/

For more information on Nan and Company Developer Services: https://www.nanproperties.com/developer-services/team

SOURCE Nan and Company Properties

Related Links

http://www.nanproperties.com

