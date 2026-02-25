Nana Noodle House Celebrates Lunar New Year with Free Tangyuan and Traditional Paper-Cut Art

KEARNY, N.J., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nana Noodle House is celebrating the 2026 Lunar New Year, the Year of the Horse, by sharing traditional Chinese customs and festive treats with the local community.

In the Chinese zodiac, the Horse symbolizes energy, strength, and forward momentum — making 2026 a year associated with optimism and new beginnings. To mark the occasion, the restaurant is inviting guests to experience the warmth and symbolism of the holiday firsthand.

The founder and manager of Nana Noodle House in Kearny, NJ, hold a traditional paper-cut decoration in front of a bowl of tangyuan to celebrate the Year of the Horse

From February 26 through March 12, all dine-in guests will receive a complimentary bowl of Tangyuan — sweet glutinous rice balls traditionally enjoyed during the Lantern Festival — along with a decorative red Chinese paper-cut window ornament.

Tangyuan's round shape represents reunion, harmony, and family unity. Traditionally eaten on the fifteenth day of the Lunar New Year, the dessert symbolizes togetherness and the joyful close of the holiday season. The red paper-cut decorations, a centuries-old Chinese folk art, are displayed during the New Year to bring blessings, prosperity, and good fortune.

Established in 2009, Nana Noodle House has become a neighborhood favorite known for its handmade dumplings, wontons, and rich noodle soups prepared from time-honored recipes.

"Our mission goes beyond serving meals," said the Nana Noodle House team. "We hope to share the beauty of Chinese culture and create a welcoming space where families and friends can gather and celebrate."

Community Support

This Lunar New Year celebration is proudly supported by New Frontier Storefront, a marketing company that provides free website development for small businesses in partnership with the State of New Jersey and the NJEDA, as well as KUEZ — the Kearny Urban Enterprise Zone Department.

The promotion is available to dine-in guests between February 26 and March 12, while supplies last.

About Nana Noodle House

Nana Noodle House is a locally owned Chinese restaurant in Kearny, New Jersey, founded in 2009. For more than 15 years, it has proudly served the Kearny, Harrison, and Newark communities with authentic comfort dishes, including braised beef noodle soup, pork chop rice, handmade dumplings, wontons in chili oil, and crispy scallion pancakes — classic flavors crafted to feel like home.

Website: https://nananoodlehouse.com/

