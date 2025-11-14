Nanalysis Announces Change of Management

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (the "Company" or "Nanalysis") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), announces that Randall McRae has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective December 5, 2025. Mr. McRae will continue to serve as the Chief Financial Officer until his departure, and will remain available to the company on an advisory basis going forward. Heather Kury, Corporate Controller of the Company, will be appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer while the board of directors of the Company searches for a permanent successor.

Heather Kury, CPA, CA has over twenty years of experience helping both public and private companies, improve their corporate strategy and operational excellence. Prior to Nanalysis, Ms. Kury held senior roles within companies both locally and internationally in the oil and gas and information technology sectors. Ms. Kury is enthusiastic about this opportunity and looks forward to continuing to work with the Nanalysis team as the Company continues to grow and develop. Heather is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and holds a Bachelor of Arts (Accounting and History) from the University of Winnipeg.

The Company would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. McRae for his service and to wish him the very best in his future endeavors.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers used worldwide in pharma, biotech, energy, food, materials, and security industries, as well as in academic and government labs. The Company also operates a growing services division that maintains both its own products and third-party imaging equipment, anchored by a $160 million long-term contract with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) to maintain security scanners at more than 80 Canadian airports.

