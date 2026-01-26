Nanalysis Announces Closing of Second Tranche to Complete its $3.4 Million Offering

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (the "Company" or "Nanalysis") (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1) is pleased to announce, further to its December 8, 2025 and December 23, 2025 news releases, that it has closed the second and final tranche the ("Second Tranche") of its $3.4 million non-brokered private placement of units (the "Offering").

Under the Second Tranche, the Company has issued a total of 6,145,300 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for additional gross proceeds of $921,795. In total, 22,671,583 Units have been issued pursuant to the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.20 per Share at any time up to 4:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on or before the date that is two years from the applicable closing date. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration provision whereby, if the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange equals or exceeds $0.30 for any 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days after the Company provides notice of or issues a press release announcing such acceleration.

In connection with the second tranche of the Offering, the Company paid an aggregate of $2,000 in cash commission finder's fees to Leede Financial Inc. The Offering remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and there will be no sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers used worldwide in pharma, biotech, energy, food, materials, and security industries, as well as in academic and government labs. The Company also operates a growing services division that maintains both its own products and third-party imaging equipment, anchored by a $160 million long-term contract with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) to maintain security scanners at more than 80 Canadian airports.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Information and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.