Nanalysis Earns Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year Award in the Portable NMR Spectroscopy Market

Portable benchtop NMR spectrometers, with a range from 40 to 80 MHz, while lower in resolution and sensitivity than the larger stationary spectrometers, are more accessible and therefore best suited for select NMR applications, such as academic teaching and industrial QA/Q. A key factor for Nanalysis' success is that the company has focused on compactcNMR spectrometers with high connectivity. This has enabled the company to focus on a particular niche of end-user industries. Nanalysis has successfully developed and marketed its NMReady-60 family of spectrometers for both academic and industrial low field applications, including the pharmaceutical, oil and gas, and a variety of chemical industries. They are used for both traditional qualitative NMR applications and for non-traditional, quantitative, ones.

Responding to the needs of the market, Nanalysis developed proprietary software that allows its NMReady-60 to be connected to the Internet without causing too many sensitivity challenges. A typical IT security department user can click a few buttons on the instrument and connect to Nanalysis' service cloud environment to get aftersales updates on either the firmware or software. The company continuously focuses on upgrading its products to provide seamless workflows, ergonomic ease of use, portability, and high-quality performance. In addition to being the leader in the global benchtop NMR spectroscopy market, Nanalysis has demonstrated a consistent increase in its top-line growth at least 40% over the past five years. The company has expanded its business in countries such as India and Japan, successfully broadening its global presence and becoming a global competitor in the NMR spectrometers space.

"Nanalysis is gaining momentum and is expected to increase its market share globally. With more than nine years of technical expertise and close working relationships with end users, Frost & Sullivan expects Nanalysis to maintain its market leadership in the portable benchtop NMR spectrometers market," said Sujan Sami.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognizes the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands, and the overall impact it has in terms of customer value and increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Nanalysis

Since 2009, Nanalysis Corp. has focused on developing state-of-the art, highly homogenous, compact magnet systems. This lead to the 2013 release of their flagship product, the NMReady-60. This revolutionary, all-in-one 60 MHz NMR spectrometer is easy-to-use and easy-to-site. With a vision for proliferating the use of NMR Spectroscopy into a variety of numerous applications, Nanalysis has focused on superior connectivity and application development to allow experts and technicians to benefit from incorporating this powerful tool into their daily workflow.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

