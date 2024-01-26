NANA'S ALL PURPOSE ALKALINE SEASONING IS BRINGING THE SPICE TO THE OFFICIAL GIFT BAG OF THE 66TH GRAMMY AWARDS®

Nana's is Joining Forces with Distinctive Assets, the Exclusive Presenter of the GRAMMY® Gift Bag and the GRAMMY Gift Lounge, to Bring a Tasty Addition to the GRAMMYs Gift Bag

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nana's All Purpose Alkaline Seasoning, the premium food spice blend, is proud to be partnering with Distinctive Assets to be included in the official gift bag of the 66th GRAMMY Awards®! As the 2024 GRAMMYs® unfold on Sunday, Feb. 4, the bold seasoning will be bringing the flavor to your favorite artists in this year's much-anticipated gift bag worth over $30,000.

The unique blend of spices in each bottle of Nana's All Purpose Alkaline Seasoning enhances and elevates any culinary experience. Known for delivering an exceptional flavor profile crafted from natural ingredients, Nana's All Purpose Alkaline Seasoning has gained a loyal following among chefs, culinary enthusiasts, everyday cooks, and now the world's biggest artists.

"Nana's All Purpose Alkaline Seasoning is delighted to claim a spot in this year's GRAMMY Awards® gift bags," said Rasheed Williams, Co-Founder and CEO of Changing the World Foods, LLC. "We're eagerly anticipating the opportunity for some of the world's biggest artists to join the Nana's family and experience the bold flavor of the premiere alkaline seasoning. We're excited to kick off 2024 celebrating alongside our friends at Distinctive Assets and the Recording Academy®!"

Distinctive Assets, the longtime gift bag partner for the GRAMMY Awards, is once again bringing to life the legendary Presenter and Performer Gift Bags – now including Nana's All Purpose Alkaline Seasoning. This year's line-up of presenters and performers includes superstars like Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo and the return of host Trevor Noah. Each of these VIPs will be treated to their very own fabulous gift bag intended to pamper, delight, surprise and bring the flavor…regardless of whether or not they take home that iconic gold gramophone.

"We're proud to be curating our 25th edition of the GRAMMY Gift Bag for the Recording Academy," said Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets. "This year, with the spicy addition of Nana's All Purpose Alkaline Seasoning, we're eager for artists to embark on a flavorful journey and uncover the true essence of the Nana's brand."

Make sure to tune in to the 66th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 4 on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+ and savor the excitement on and off stage with Nana's All Purpose Alkaline Seasoning.

For more information on Nana's All Purpose Alkaline Seasoning visit www.nanaseasoning.com and follow us on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, @nana_seasoning.

About Changing The World Foods, LLC

Changing The World Foods, LLC is a consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company owns and distributes Nana's All Purpose Alkaline Seasoning. Visit www.ctwfoods.com for more information.

About Nana's Seasoning

Nana's All Purpose Alkaline Seasoning is a premium Himalayan Salt based alkaline food spice blend that actuates and accents the natural flavor profile of proteins, vegetables, fruits, and snacks. The seasoning is owned and distributed by Changing The World Foods, LLC. Visit www.nanaseasoning.com for more information.

About Distinctive Assets

Established in 1999, Distinctive Assets is a niche marketing company offering celebrity seeding, business development and branding opportunities within the entertainment industry and beyond. Distinctive Assets spearheaded the proliferation of award show swag and boasts an impressive resume of prestigious events that includes the GRAMMYs®, Latin GRAMMYs®, Tonys, American Music Awards, Kids' Choice Awards, BET Awards, CMA Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards.

About the Recording Academy

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators. For more information about the GRAMMY Awards and the Recording Academy, please visit GRAMMY.com and RecordingAcademy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on X, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn. For media assets, please visit the Recording Academy's Press Room.

