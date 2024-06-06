NanaWall 3D Configurator Offers Architects Powerful Capabilities for Designing, Specifying and Visualizing NanaWall Opening Glass Walls in Any Project

The ultimate collaboration tool—the 3D Configurator—substantially reduces costly hours configuring components and generating drawings – in just seven easy steps.

CORTE MADERA, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NanaWall Systems, the pioneer of the opening glass wall category, today unveils the ultimate tool for architects and designers looking to create custom NanaWall opening glass wall designs, tailored to their unique projects. The NanaWall 3D Configurator tool provides on-demand, 3D CAD/ Revit model downloads and interactive 3D previews for all four of the NanaWall product families.

"We wanted our 3D Configurator to make the process of configuring and specifying NanaWall opening glass walls both intuitive and comprehensive," said Ebrahim Nana, founder and president of NanaWall. "In just seven easy steps, architects and design professionals can configure every aspect of a system and receive an email with a full slate of completed documentation and a link to a 3D model that enables sharing with teams or clients."

The NanaWall 3D Configurator creates technical drawings, spec sheets, and all the other materials an architect or builder needs to integrate a NanaWall Opening Glass Wall into their design software. The tool allows for configuring on the fly and as each step is completed, the results of choices also include real-time performance data. Architects can bring their visions to life with stunning accuracy, making informed decisions every step of the way.

"The 3D configurator is the ultimate collaboration tool, ensuring technical accuracy while substantially reducing costly hours configuring components, researching performance requirements, and generating drawings," said Matt Thomas, Marketing Manager of NanaWall. "It's the perfect way to explore the endless possibilities NanaWall offers for architects and designers."

To guide users through the 3D Configurator tool, NanaWall has developed a short online tutorial that will show how to use the configurator to generate models. If you would like more information about NanaWall and the NanaWall 3D Configurator, please visit: https://www.nanawall.com/resources

About NanaWall Systems: At NanaWall, design is as much about how it looks as how it works. For over 35 years, we have been leading the industry in developing and refining our glass wall systems to create solutions that visually harmonize with space, transform the architectural experience, and provide decades of enduring performance. For more information, visit www.NanaWall.com

