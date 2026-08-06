NanaWall Announces Call for Submissions for NanaAwards 2026

Annual Contest Celebrates the Achievements of the Architecture, Design, and Construction Community

CORTE MADERA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NanaWall, the leader in opening glass wall systems for 40 years, has opened submissions for the NanaAwards 2026 Project and Design Competition. The annual contest celebrates the creativity and achievements of the vibrant NanaWall community of architects, interior designers, builders, contractors, homeowners, and business owners and their standout residential and commercial projects featuring NanaWall products.

Enter the 2026 NanaAwards Enter the 2026 NanaAwards

Entrants are invited to showcase their innovative use of NanaWall systems by submitting project stories, design inspiration, photography, and videos. The contest features a two-round evaluation process: a curated panel of NanaWall judges will first review all entries and select a shortlist of nominees across residential and commercial categories. The shortlist will then be opened to public voting to determine the winners in each category.

Categories include but are not limited to:

Best Residential Design

Best Commercial

Best Remodel

Best Hospitality

Best ADU

Cash prizes will be awarded to the Gold and Silver category winners. Winning projects will also be featured on the NanaWall website and social media channels, amplifying their reach and prestige among NanaWall's community of homeowners, builders, and design professionals.

"As NanaWall celebrates 40 years of innovation, we are proud to recognize the people who have transformed that innovation into extraordinary projects. The 12th NanaAwards celebrates the architects, builders, homeowners, installers, glazing contractors, and design professionals whose creativity continues to expand what is possible with opening glass wall systems. Their work inspires us to keep innovating for the next generation of projects," says Ebrahim Nana, President of NanaWall Systems

Submissions will be open from August 5, 2026, through September 10, 2026. Public voting will open in mid-October and close in early November, and winners will be announced in early December. For additional information or to submit a project for consideration, visit the NanaAwards 2026 landing page.

About NanaWall Systems

At NanaWall, design is as much about how it looks as how it works. For 40 years, we have been leading the industry in developing and refining our glass wall systems to create solutions that visually harmonize with space, transform the architectural experience, and provide decades of enduring performance. For more information, visit www.NanaWall.com.

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SOURCE NanaWall