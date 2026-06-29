NanaWall Celebrates 40 Years of Leadership in Opening Glass Wall Systems

Category-defining innovations and a commitment to performance continue to guide the family-founded company

CORTE MADERA, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NanaWall, the leader in opening glass wall systems, celebrates its 40th anniversary, reflecting on a legacy of pioneering the category it helped create. Founded in 1986, the family-owned company has spent four decades in direct partnership with architects and designers, turning their challenges into the innovations that define the category today.

Courtesy of NanaWall Courtesy of NanaWall

"From the beginning, we built NanaWall around a simple instinct: identify what the market needs, then build the solution," says Ebrahim Nana, President and CEO of NanaWall. "Every innovation, every industry first, traces back to that same commitment, building something better for the architects and designers we're dedicated to serving."

NanaWall's Roots

Founded by four brothers, NanaWall was created to address a market gap they identified through their work in real estate development. With two engineers in the family and a shared entrepreneurial mindset, the brothers began designing and manufacturing systems that would eventually redefine an entire category, one guided by the San Francisco Bay Area's innovation culture and refined through German engineering precision.

Pioneering the Market: NanaWall's Firsts

First FoldFlat™ technology enabling fully unobstructed openings

First aluminum folding system to achieve a unit STC 45 acoustic rating

First hurricane-rated folding glass wall system (SL73)

First wood-to-clad folding system combining durability and natural aesthetics

First steel-inspired aluminum system aesthetics

First to enable truly unlimited opening widths in folding configurations

First to engineer unique configurations, such as window door combinations, open corners, and segmented curves

First patented frameless acoustically rated system (PrivaSEE™)

First patented user-installable sill insert for on-demand weather performance upgrades (UniverSILL™)

Present Day

Four decades of sustained leadership produced a complete ecosystem engineered to meet virtually any architectural challenge. From the expansive cero Minimal Sliding Glass Walls and versatile stacking systems to its latest innovation, Generation 4, which rounds out the portfolio with a unified folding, sliding, and window fenestration solution, the full range offers architects a true single-source for any project. Today, NanaWall leads the industry in acoustic performance, thermal and structural engineering, and minimal-sightline design, a standard verified through independent third-party testing across the entire portfolio.

Looking Forward

As architectural needs continue to evolve, NanaWall is advancing opening glass wall systems through new materials, enhanced performance, and expanded residential and commercial applications. Beyond product innovation, NanaWall's greatest achievement may be the decades of trust it has built with architects and builders who bring these systems to life.

For more information, please visit the NanaWall website.

About NanaWall Systems

At NanaWall, design is as much about how it looks as how it works. For 40 years, we have been leading the industry in developing and refining our glass wall systems to create solutions that visually harmonize with space, transform the architectural experience, and provide decades of enduring performance.

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SOURCE NanaWall